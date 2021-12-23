People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Toronto, on Dec. 22, 2021.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

We just don’t know. Not yet.

That is, for now, the best answer to most questions about what happens next with the fast-rising wave of Omicron. Is it as likely as earlier variants of COVID-19 to lead to severe illness? What about for the nearly nine out of 10 Canadian adults who are vaccinated but got their shots months ago? Compared with Delta, will the number of hospitalizations for every infection be lower, higher or no different?

We just don’t know. Not yet.

Over the coming days, the picture will become clearer. We’ll also learn to what degree our vaccination efforts – the 31.6 million Canadians with at least one shot, the 29.3 million with two doses, the 5.3 million with a booster and the hundreds of thousands getting boosted daily – have built a barrier against severe illness, at least for the vaccinated, and especially for those not yet boosted. But Omicron’s exceptional degree of infectiousness, and the fact that roughly one in 10 Canadian adults are unvaccinated, may almost guarantee a tidal wave of hospital admissions.

There’s lots of evidence to suggest that we are heading for a bad outcome. Very bad? Less bad? We can’t say for certain. Not yet. And so, while hoping for the best, Canada has to prepare for the worst. The more Canadians do to prepare for the worst, the more we raise our chances of avoiding it. Our fate is in our hands. It always has been. Since March of 2020, Canada’s death rate from COVID-19 is less than one-third the American rate. We did that. All of us, together.

There is one certainty about Omicron: It is highly infectious. If each of the rapidly rising number of infections is as likely as previous variants to lead to hospitalization, the math crushes the health care system. However, there are things we can do to prevent that.

First, there are public-health measures – masking, capacity limits, opening windows, improving ventilation and even temporarily closing crowded indoor settings. Then there’s vaccination. People who’ve had a booster shot are well protected against infection and severe illness. They’re exceptionally unlikely to end up being hospitalized by Omicron.

What we don’t know is how well protected are the vast majority of Canadians who aren’t boosted but have had only two shots, the second around six months ago.

The evidence is that their protection against infection has weakened because of Omicron. Ontario’s Science Table data show Omicron has reduced protection against infection for the double-vaccinated from near 90 per cent to around 40 per cent. Breakthrough infections are now widespread – but breakthrough hospitalizations are not. The science table’s latest data show, for the double-vaccinated, protection against ending up in hospital from COVID-19 is holding at more than 90 per cent.

That information comes with a huge caveat: Most Omicron cases developed in the past few days. It takes time for an exposure to become an infection, an infection to become an illness and someone seriously ill to go to hospital. What’s more, the earliest cases of Omicron were concentrated among the young, the group least likely to become severely ill. Which is why, to return to where we started, it’s still too soon to say. But the early results of a just-released, non-peer reviewed Scottish study suggest that people who are double-vaccinated, but not boosted, may still retain strong defences against severe illness from Omicron.

Peter Juni, scientific director of Ontario’s science table, told us on Wednesday that the Scottish data, though preliminary, “might be the first glimmer of hope,” that those with only two doses could be well protected.

But if the vaccinated, even the unboosted, may turn out to be relatively shielded, it’s a different story for the one in 10 adults who are unvaccinated. Given how superinfectious Omicron is, things don’t look great for them – or the hospitals that will have to care for them.

The worst-case Omicron scenario is that, over the coming weeks, Canada will be hit with a very large number of hospitalizations, including many double-vaccinated people.

However, it will be a considerably less bad scenario if the Scottish study proves right, and the vaccinated are relatively protected. If so, the number of hospitalizations would still rise, but not by nearly as much. It would mean that the next wave of illness will be overwhelmingly a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Again.

