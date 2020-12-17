 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Editorials

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

What the rest of Canada should learn from Montreal’s remarkable transit ambitions

The Editorial Board
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Charles Emond, head of Quebec's Caisse de Depot pension fund, announces an extension to the light rail rapid transit project in Montreal, on Dec. 15, 2020.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

In the middle of a pandemic, with transit ridership at a third of what it was before the virus struck, an unlikely announcement arrived this week in Montreal: a $10-billion plan to build a second major light-rail project in Canada’s second largest city.

Dubbed REM de l’Est, two LRT lines will connect the east end of Montreal with downtown. It builds on the first Réseau Express Métropolitain LRT, announced in 2016 and currently under construction, and whose lines run south, north and west from downtown.

Backed by public money, both REM lines are owned by, and will be run by, a subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the provincial pension fund manager.

Story continues below advertisement

The two REM projects represent 99 kilometres of transit. It’s akin to building, in the span of a decade, the entire SkyTrain and Canada Line network in Vancouver.

Pitching REM de l’Est now, in the depths of the pandemic, is the type of ambitious thinking that looks past the pandemic. By next fall, with many Canadians vaccinated, COVID-19 will have receded.

But even before the pandemic, too many cities and provinces were not making new transit a priority. The first REM was an exception, the biggest transit project in Montreal in the half-century since the original Metro opened in 1966.

It’s a hugely ambitious project. But it also offers lessons in the difficulties and dangers of getting big stuff built.

Expanding transit is central to the growth of Canadian cities in the decades ahead. Too often, the pace of building is plodding. Ideas emerge, debate is unending, years vanish.

In Vancouver, the transit operator TransLink expands in half-measures. Work on the Broadway Subway has started but its terminus falls short of the more sensible final stop at the University of British Columbia. Likewise, a proposal to extend the Surrey SkyTrain to Langley only goes halfway.

There are big plans for transit in Toronto but the ideas in various forms have been stuck in political limbo for decades.

Story continues below advertisement

In Calgary, the city approved the long-delayed Green Line LRT in June but, with provincial money being held back, it hit yet another unscheduled stop this week.

Given the perpetual failings in the rest of Canada, Montreal’s ambition is a welcome inspiration. The REM project, however, is another kind of beacon as well: a flashing red warning light.

First, it is a pension fund, not a transit operator, that conceived and will own it. It is not a public project, and there has been a lack of transparency from the start.

Then there are the broken promises. When REM was unveiled in April, 2016 – with a budget of $5.5-billion to be roughly split between the Caisse and the public – the first trains were to roll by the end of this year.

Spoiler alert: They’re not rolling.

In early 2017, Quebec’s environmental review body withheld its support for the project. It said there were unanswered questions about finances and ridership, and a lack of details from the Caisse. The province went ahead anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

This July, an explosion hit. Literally. A detonation of old explosive material halted work in a century-old tunnel under Mount Royal that is central to REM. Then major structural problems came to light.

The Caisse didn’t bother to tell the public until November.

The main downtown line is now delayed until fall 2023, and the airport link – a pillar of the plan – has been pushed back to late 2024.

The budget, once $5.5-billion, was upped to $6.5-billion a year ago, and will rise only higher. Setbacks have forced Ottawa to promise $500-million this month to make sure the airport station gets built..

The REM saga makes for big worries to rival the big ambition of REM de l’Est. One can confidently bet the initial $10-billion price tag will not resemble the final bill.

But big projects are always challenging. The REM is several years behind – but that’s better than the wasted decades during which Toronto hasn’t adequately increased its transit system. And REM is moving ahead, unlike Calgary’s Green Line.

Story continues below advertisement

The lessons of Montreal’s REM are important: It’s a lot easier to promise expanded transit than it is to get it built on time and on budget.

But what really matters is that it can be done. The announcement of REM de l’Est is a reminder to Canada that our cities’ transit ambitions must be bigger.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies