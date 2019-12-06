The United States’ constitutional crisis moved to a critical stage on Thursday when Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the House of Representatives to draft articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. An impeachment trial in the Senate now seems inevitable, one in which a former reality TV star will conspire with loyal acolytes to save his presidency.

Welcome to The Apprentice: Endgame.

The drama of the moment can’t be overstated. Nor can the stakes for all involved.

For the Democrats, who control the House and led the inquiry that concluded this week that there are grounds to impeach the President, their credibility is on the line. If and when they impeach Mr. Trump, a move that is essentially an indictment, they must present the public with evidence so airtight that, even if they fail to get a conviction in the Senate, enough Americans will be convinced that the effort was principled and justified.

To put the country through an impeachment trial that came off as unfounded or vindictive would only empower Mr. Trump.

The stakes for Mr. Trump are equally high, though, for the simple reason that the evidence the House has uncovered is actually quite damning – to the point that it is largely uncontested by the President and his supporters.

The detailed, 300-page impeachment inquiry report released this week concludes that Mr. Trump and his associates threatened to withhold vital military aid from Ukraine in an effort to extort that country’s newly elected President into interfering in the 2020 U.S. election on Mr. Trump’s behalf.

The report says the President wanted Ukraine to announce it was investigating baseless corruption allegations against his chief domestic political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, and also that it was looking into a debunked theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

The White House and Mr. Trump have not provided any counterevidence, and they’ve refused to allow key potential witnesses to testify at the impeachment hearings. Their chief defence to date is the accusation that the Democrats have decided they can’t beat Mr. Trump fair and square in an election, so they are abusing the tool of impeachment to defeat the will of American voters.

If the impeachment moves to the trial phase in the Senate, the inevitable result will be that the Republican majority will vote against removing Mr. Trump from office. But if they do that in spite of overwhelming evidence that he acted inappropriately, their re-election chances, and those of the President, could take a hit.

That’s the best-case scenario for the Democrats. It will be a tough slog. To carry it off, they will have to deal with Mr. Trump’s unmatched ability to manipulate the emotions of his supporters and mess with the heads of his opponents.

The Democrats will sell impeachment as an act of principle forced on them by Mr. Trump’s own actions; they will insist they are doing it “with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America,” as Ms. Pelosi said Thursday.

Mr. Trump, on the other hand, will portray the impeachment trial as a treasonous “witch hunt” led by deranged Democrats who want to steal the 2016 election from Republican voters. If he testifies at his impeachment trial, it will no doubt be one of the most-watched television spectacles in modern U.S. history – something Mr. Trump would revel in.

At times, it’s difficult to decide whether the Democrats are wise to proceed with impeachment. They have to know they are bringing an indictment that, before a Republican-majority jury, has no reasonable prospect of returning a conviction. Under the same circumstances in a regular court of law, a prosecutor would drop the charges.

Still, an impeachment trial doomed to fail could nonetheless serve the public interest.

It might not sway Republican voters, or even result in any real damage to Mr. Trump’s re-election chances.

But Mr. Trump’s actions demand a response. If the Democrats keep their heads down, ignore the President’s threats and insults, and diligently produce evidence against him, they’ll have the upper hand for the old-fashioned reason that defending the Constitution by prosecuting a corrupt leader is the right thing to do.

That still has to count for something.