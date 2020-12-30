Open this photo in gallery Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey smiles as he holds up a syringe of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ready to administered in Newfoundland and Labrador at Memorial University in St. John's, Nfld., on Dec. 16, 2020. Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press

The year 2020 finally hit its nadir in December, when government officials pleaded with Canadians to cancel their Christmas plans and to stay apart at a time normally marked by fellowship and family gatherings. The season of light became the season of blight, capping a year in which the novel coronavirus made a mockery of humanity’s efforts to make it go away and leave us alone.

Even Ontario Premier Doug Ford – he didn’t used to be the type to fuss about feelings – understood the toll this was taking on Canadians.

During a news conference on Dec. 17, he sympathized with the mental-health struggles of locked-down business owners who face bankruptcy and of people who have lost their jobs. But he didn’t stop there.

“We do need a lot of counselling,” Mr. Ford said. “Everyone. People have COVID fatigue. They’re down.”

So true. And if the isolation and financial stresses of pandemic life are making us depressed, then an outgrowth of that could be a kind of collective despair – not only about the year that just ended, but about the future. All of which would cause people to lose sight of two very good things that 2020 has wrought.

No one is pretending it wasn’t an awful year. There is no consolation available to people who lost loved ones to COVID-19, and very little to soothe those whose businesses and livelihoods were crushed by repeated lockdowns.

As well, the pandemic exacerbated inequalities in Canadian society. People in low-wage blue-collar jobs – who suddenly found themselves rebranded as “essential workers” – suffered more in terms of infections, deaths and lost wages than higher-income people working from the safety of home.

And then, of course, there was the doomscroll of non-pandemic news: wildfires in Australia and California; the extinguishing of freedom in Hong Kong; a mass murder in Nova Scotia; the death of George Floyd and the protests it prompted; the continued political imprisonment by China of Canada’s two Michaels.

And, perhaps above all, the malignant persistence of a U.S. President as immune to truth, reason and competence as COVID-19 is to hydroxychloroquine.

That this malignancy is close to excision is one of the good things to come out of 2020. Donald Trump is just weeks from leaving office, after losing to his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the U.S. election in November.

With him will go the instability, the self-dealing and the disregard for decency and good sense that marked his presidency.

Also gone will be his coddling of autocrats, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the expense of historic alliances with democratic countries that have brought prosperity and peace to the West since the end of the Second World War.

Under Mr. Biden, the United States is expected to rejoin the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, and to re-embrace multilateralism.

Mr. Trump’s exit will not mark the end of populist movements around the globe. Far from it. But it is proof that liberal democratic institutions and values still have life in them in the world’s leading liberal democracy.

It’s a message the world needs, as is the other chief benefit of 2020: the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines.

A process of phased testing and approvals that can normally take up to a decade was condensed into 12 months by smart regulatory action and the momentum of researchers around the world, all seeking the same thing.

Ottawa was part of this. Health Canada allowed vaccine makers to carry out multiple test phases simultaneously, speeding up the process of getting vaccines approved while making sure safety wasn’t compromised.

The arrival of vaccines doesn’t mean there won’t be more pain to come in early 2021; December’s spike in infections will be felt for months. The end of the pandemic is still, at best, several months away. But there is reason to be optimistic that COVID-19 cases and deaths will fall as vaccines roll out – a testament to the power of global co-operation.

Yes, 2020 really sucked. And yet it deserves a little gratitude for showing us that liberal democracy isn’t done for, that people are capable of pulling together when faced with a global crisis, that science can work miracles – and that for humanity, progress is always possible.

