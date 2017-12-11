Globe editorial: Alabama, your time has come

Once again, Alabama has "got the weight on [its] shoulders," as Neil Young famously sang. The special election in that southern state on Tuesday is a pivotal moment in modern American politics. The stakes could not be higher.

If Roy Moore – a right-wing fundamentalist, overt racist and alleged pedophile – wins a seat in the U.S. Senate, it will be a victory for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. His election would reinforce the Republicans' slim majority in the Senate, all for the low, low cost of the party's withered dignity. And it would soothe the raging insecurities of the President, who has endorsed Mr. Moore.

If Doug Jones, the Democratic underdog, wins the election, it will be seen as a miraculous rebuke of the unpopular Mr. Trump, whose current approval rating is 32 per cent. Mr. Jone's victory would also reduce the Republicans to a single-seat majority in the Senate, putting at risk the President's agenda, including his all-important budget.

Above all, it would signal that even a state that has embodied the very worst aspects of American politics and culture has its limits when it comes to Mr. Trump's win-at-all-costs amorality.

This is, after all, Alabama – the former Confederate State that embraced segregation in all aspects of life after the Civil War, and which formally disenfranchised black voters, as well as poor white ones, in its state constitution in 1901.

With that apartheid came horrific racial violence. At least 326 black Alabamans were lynched between 1871 and 1950, according to the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery.

When Neil Young sang about Alabama in 1972, the state was still fighting the civil-rights battles that had begun in the fifties. The brutal attacks by police on peaceful civil-rights marchers in Birmingham, Selma and Montgomery in the 1960s were key moments in that historic struggle.

These days, it is still possible, though rare, to see people dressed in the white robes of the Ku Klux Klan in Alabama. It happened in July in the city of Florence, where KKK members openly protested a march by LBGTQ people.

The systemic disenfranchisement of black people and poor white citizens condemned them to live in poverty, with consequences still felt today. Alabama consistently rates as one of the worst states in the U.S. when it comes to basic metrics. It has the worst public-health outcomes and the second-highest obesity rate in America, according to annual rankings by U.S. News and World Report. Its education system also ranks among the very worst in America, as does its GDP per capita.

Mr. Moore is the direct descendant of the institutionalized racism and hatred of Alabama politics. He has said that Muslims shouldn't be allowed to run for office, that America was a better place during the slavery era, and that "homosexual conduct" should be a crime. As the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, he was twice removed from office for flouting higher-court rulings that clashed with his religious views and his opposition to same-sex marriage.

But while Mr. Moore, 70, is a product of his state and its history, he shouldn't be mistaken for someone who represents all of Alabama today. Yes, there are people there who have told reporters they will vote for Mr. Moore no matter what. And Mr. Moore has a small lead in some recent polls. There is a real chance he will win this election.

It's not a given, though. Major Republicans, including the state's senior senator, have urged Alabamans not to vote for Mr. Moore but to instead write in the name of a worthier candidate. Some conservative newspapers have shared that view on their editorial pages, and have even said that voting for the Democratic candidate would not be a mistake.

There is clearly a movement in Alabama to reject the ethos that says Republicans must vote for a candidate because he or she has an "R" beside their name on the ballot, and disregard the candidate's unsavoury personal conduct and overt bigotry – which is exactly what many Republicans did when they elected Mr. Trump in 2016.

If enough Republican voters stay home, put off by their worries about Mr. Moore's character, or go to the polls but vote for a write-in candidate, there is a good chance that he will lose – as long as Democratic voters turn out in enough numbers to elect Mr. Jones.

Here's hoping that they do. Modern Alabamans have been trapped in the past for too long by politicians like Mr. Moore, who still thinks it's 1950, and by people who blindly vote for their party. This is their chance to tell another story about their home state, and about their country.