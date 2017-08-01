Six months into the first season, and Donald Trump’s White House-based reality show continues to rock the ratings.

The latest episode, on Monday, featured the surprise firing of Anthony Scaramucci. “The Mooch” was an excellent addition to the cast and an immediate hit, thanks to his colourful language and imaginative put-downs. (Who can forget his witty characterization of White House strategist Steve Bannon’s dexterity!)

His quick departure will be seen as a loss by viewers who were looking forward to more of the Mooch’s hijinks. They were just getting used to not having the reliably funny Sean Spicer around, and now this. But hey, that’s showbiz!

The big news, of course, is the arrival of John F. Kelly, the rough, tough general the producers are bringing in to put a little scare into the unruly gang at the White House. This no-nonsense Marine is definitely going to shake things up as Chief of Staff. Party’s over, Jared and Ivanka!

Of course, Mr. Trump continues to be the star of the show. This relatable TV dad keeps doing his best to keep his wacky kids, his kooky cabinet and those nutty Republicans in line. How’s a hardworking President supposed to get rid of Obamacare with this bunch of hilarious quitters!

And somehow he still finds time to pump out those amazing tweets! “No WH chaos!” What can possibly top that?! Without Mr. Trump, there is no show. Anyone who thinks he should be replaced in the starring role is asking for a ratings disaster. Sad!

So what’s next? Lots of intrigue coming up. Will the Chinese take North Korea to the woodshed, just like Donald told them to? Will Hillary be locked up? Will Reince leak something juicy? And, of course, who will be the next to be told, “You’re fired!”©

As long as this entirely unscripted show doesn’t get bogged down in boring plot lines about Russian collusion, financial disclosures and emollients (zzzz!!!), it can’t help but be a smash hit.

Bring on that crazy wall, amigos!

