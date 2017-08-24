The BC NDP party is now governing British Columbia, so it would be fair to assume that its most urgent legislative priority would be to bring an end to the province’s dubious political fundraising rules.

That assumption is no longer safe. The party that promised for years that it would “dedicate its first piece of legislation to taking big money out of politics” has downgraded that priority to “one of the first pieces” of legislation, Premier John Horgan’s press secretary said this week.

Furthermore, the new government has no idea how soon it will introduce its top-priority bill after the legislature resumes on Sept. 8, or how long it will take to have it enacted – even though the NDP, with the help of the Green Party, holds the necessary majority to make it happen quickly.

In the meantime, Mr. Horgan is taking hypocritical advantage of B.C.’s outdated laws that allow corporations, unions and wealthy individuals to donate unlimited amounts of money to political parties in exchange for access to the Premier and his or her cabinet.

He is refusing to back down on holding an exclusive fundraiser in Vancouver on Sept. 22 that will allow people to schmooze with him and some of his ministers at a cost of $525 per person. That is “big money,” last time we checked.

NDP supporters should spare us the “levelling the playing field” argument, as the president of the party tried to do this week. There is no excuse for putting off this reform. You only have to look to Alberta for proof of that.

Like the BC NDP, the Alberta NDP promised during the campaign that led to its election as government that it would ban corporate and union donations with its first piece of legislation.

Premier Rachel Notley’s government was sworn in on May 24, 2015. On June 16, it tabled Bill 1, which banned corporate and union donations as of June 15. One week later, the bill was enacted.

Mr. Horgan’s government could easily table a bill on Sept. 8 banning corporate and union donations as of that date, passing it into law in short order. Like his Alberta counterpart, he could leave the more contentious issue of setting a reasonably low cap on individual donations for another day.

Instead, he’s profiting from a fundraising regime that he long opposed, while making weak excuses for breaking a promise.

