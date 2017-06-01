Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 01: U.S. President Donald Trump announces his decision for the United States to pull out of the Paris climate agreement in the Rose Garden at the White House June 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump pledged on the campaign trail to withdraw from the accord, which former President Barack Obama and the leaders of 194 other countries signed in 2015. The agreement is intended to encourage the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to limit global warming to a manageable level. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The announcement subtracting the United States from the Paris climate deal, made without irony in the White House Rose Garden during a celebration featuring a live jazz combo, is a shame for all, and a surprise for nobody.

President Donald Trump and his merry band of climate denialists have long promised to spare no effort to scupper their country’s environmental policy.

Mr. Trump railed that the Paris climate agreement is a bad deal, is “draconian” and will cause business to grind to a halt. Oh, and it’s also flawed because it’s non-binding and ineffective.

His rationale is, not to put too fine a point on this, idiotic.

Commitments under the Paris arrangement are entirely voluntary, and it is supported by a vast diaspora of interests, from environmental groups to the world’s largest oil company, ExxonMobil, which urged Mr. Trump to reconsider.

Only three countries oppose it: Nicaragua – which feels it’s too timid – Syria, and now the U.S. While the decision provides red meat for Mr. Trump’s ravenous Republican base, it is largely nativist political theatre, because no signatory can withdraw until after the next presidential election, in November, 2020.

The Paris pact is not without flaws, but taking the ostrich approach on climate change is destructively short-sighted.

The moves it foreshadows, namely a gutting of U.S. environmental regulations, will have actual, dangerous consequences. At the same time, the international effort to address the mounting threat posed by man-made climate change is not contingent on Americans holding the reins.

While it would be desirable for the world’s largest economy to be at the forefront of international climate initiatives, at least now the fight can go on without constant U.S. foot-dragging.

China, in particular, seems perfectly content to pick up the mantle of leadership, at least rhetorically. In the long run, it may even feel pressured to back up its words.

Mr. Trump’s announcement is essentially symbolic. That said, the symbolism is terrible. It feels like one more signpost pointing to the end of the American Century.

