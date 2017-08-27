Advancing Canada’s national interests requires dispatching credible ambassadors and consuls around the world. The jobs are important and undervalued; they can also be plum sinecures where performance is awfully hard to measure. It’s why governments typically load up the foreign service with people they know and like.

Had Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not spent the 2015 federal election campaign vowing his government would do things differently, appointing friends to sweet international postings wouldn’t rate as a surprise. But he did make those promises, establishing the tyranny of lofty expectations.

It is entirely possible that Rana Sarkar, former Liberal candidate, friend of the Prime Minister and his senior staff, and new consul-general in San Francisco, will be an inspired choice. Unfortunately, Mr. Trudeau has tainted the appointment, in part by offering an unusually hefty salary enhancement, taking Mr. Sarkar’s paycheque to roughly double what the job normally pays. His pay will range from $220,000-260,000.

The story isn’t really the money; this won’t break the country. Though it’s worth noting that it’s more than an MP makes – the job Mr. Sarkar twice ran for – which raises a question about the government’s suggestion that it had to pay extra to lure him into the job.

On the other hand, Mr. Sarkar is almost certainly taking a haircut from his private-sector compensation. Then again, someone who occupies this position may later return to the private sector as an even more valuable commodity.

Mr. Sarkar joins former Liberal campaigner and lobbyist David McNaughton, Canada’s envoy to Washington, and Marc-André Blanchard, a Trudeau transition team official who is ambassador to the United Nations, at the top of the diplomatic salary scale. He will be paid senior ambassador money for a mid-level diplomatic post. The department’s salary scale hasn’t been revised – just the pay packet of one friend-of-Trudeau.

It’s not a great look.

