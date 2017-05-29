The federal government has long sprinkled public dollars on cultural and artistic festivals, but this time it’s different.

Federal Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal government will contribute funds to a Fete Nationale event next month in the province of Quebec.

The money will only be a small portion of the $2.4-million Ottawa is giving to a group called Le Centre de la francophonie des Amériques to hold simultaneous French-language musical concerts across Canada.

But that includes one concert in Quebec City, and there is no mistaking the symbolism in what Ms. Joly says is the first-ever federal contribution to Quebeckers’ annual celebration of their province.

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste holiday has for decades served as a celebration of Québécois identity and an unofficial rally for the sovereigntist movement.

It feels like not so long ago that Fete Nationale organizers would have turned up their noses at an event paid for with federal money. Similarly, on the Parliament Hill of a decade or so ago, a handout from a federal minister would have been tarred as funding for a separatist cause.

Well, times change, societies evolve, and here we are.

In recent years, there has been an effort to depoliticize the Fete Nationale and to brand it as an occasion for all Quebeckers, regardless of heritage. This is more politically possible than ever, because the din of the national-unity wars has abated, and Quebeckers’ support for a third sovereignty referendum is at low ebb.

In a way, the country is growing up. The passionate expression of attachment to Quebec is no longer automatically seen as a rejection of Canada.

There may also be a strategic element to Ottawa’s embrace, though. Sometimes the best way to diminish what has long been perceived as a threat is refusing to treat it as such.

In 1968, the Saint-Jean-Baptiste parade in Montreal turned into a riot, during which Liberal Party leader Pierre Elliott Trudeau was pelted with bottles. It was a signal moment in Quebec’s nationalist awakening.

Five decades later, a government led by his son is, in at least a symbolic way, trying to close a circle.

