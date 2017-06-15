Canada thinks of itself as a country of inclusiveness and tolerance. On most days and in most places, it is. But not everywhere – and not always.

According to Statistics Canada’s latest analysis of police-reported crime data, more than 1,300 instances of hate-fuelled crime were reported in 2015 – an average of almost four per day and a 5-per-cent rise over the previous year.

These hate-crime statistics are dependent on crimes being reported and categorized as such and should be taken with a grain of salt. They may underreport the extent of the problem.

Based on the statistics we have, black Canadians remain the most frequent racial target, and Jewish Canadians continue to be the most targeted religious minority.

The numbers for both groups dropped slightly from 2014; conversely, there was a sharp rise in hate crimes against Muslims.

The data support the anecdotal evidence proffered in the aftermath of the attack against a Quebec City mosque last January that claimed six lives. Several members of that congregation said it was an extreme manifestation of the lower-grade abuse they frequently face.

In 2015, the 159 hate crimes reported against Muslims tended to be aimed at younger people, mostly women under 24. The culprits were often older men, but Muslims were also more likely to be targeted by women than any other minority group.

Certain politicians and media agitators – both in Canada and the U.S. – see profit in fanning the flames of hate and discord. The same goes for extremists like Islamic State and those inspired by it; their attacks aim to separate communities.

Zealotry is real. So is terrorism. Neither is the exclusive purview of any religion, race or ideology.

Muslims, save a tiny minority of fanatics, experience terrorism the same way as everyone else: with a mix of dread, revulsion and sadness. Hate-crime statistics remind us that, though Canada is a remarkably peaceful and tolerant society, violence motivated by racism and intolerance is not yet unknown.

