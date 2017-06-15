There are about 170 police services in Canada, and as a rule they don’t co-ordinate closely.

For example, a Globe and Mail investigation recently established there is little in the way of shared methods or standards when it comes to investigating sexual assault.

But when it comes to messaging and image? That’s another story.

Records obtained by The Globe via access-to-information reveal a wide-ranging e-mail discussion among dozens of high-ranking police officials on how to respond to the newspaper’s then upcoming series of articles about how police handle sexual-assault complaints.

As is all too often the case in law enforcement, the initial instinct was to obfuscate.

The Globe’s 20-month Unfounded probe found that one in five sexual-assault complaints in Canada is classified as baseless – i.e., in the police investigator’s view, no crime was committed. In some locales, the rate of unfounded sex assault is low; in others, it’s an astonishing 40 per cent.

Sexual assault is a serious, complicated and under-reported problem, and the way police often investigate it is one reason why.

When the official response to probing questions is to deny, deflect or retreat into a defensive crouch, it undermines the confidence sexual abuse victims have in law enforcement.

And that’s really the crux of the issue.

The main takeaway from the Unfounded series is that police in many jurisdictions don’t take sexual-assault complaints as seriously as they should.

So yes, it was a hassle to dig up sexual-assault records and to fill out a response to journalists’ questions. True, the answers reflected poorly on some organizations.

But if some administrators and public-relations types, who are paid from the public purse, view transparency as a burden and The Globe’s reporting as “negative stories about police,” they have only themselves to blame.

The shortest route to better press is to scrutinize one’s behaviour and practices, then correct whatever deficiencies are identified.

As it happens, the political pressure generated by The Globe’s reporting means several departments are undertaking full reviews of their internal policies and methods.

The conclusions should be released, in their entirety, upon completion. Let’s move beyond wagon circling.

