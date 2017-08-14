Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Freeland puts sunny spin on NAFTA talks

Campbell Clark

The Globe and Mail

"Trade is about people,” Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland began cheerfully as she testified before a parliamentary committee on Monday, telling MPs that trade agreements encourage growth and prosperity. “That is why we are modernizing NAFTA.”

Well, no. This was not Canada’s idea. Ottawa’s negotiators are not heading into talks on the North American free-trade agreement this week because Canadian officials had nifty ideas to make a 23-year-old deal, as Ms. Freeland said, “even better.” It is happening because Donald Trump campaigned for the U.S. presidency asserting that NAFTA caused many of the ills affecting U.S. workers. He promised a better deal for Americans, or to tear it up. NAFTA advocates came up with the word “modernization” to try to deflect him into something all three partners can accept. But we got here because of what the Americans want.

