As a red mist of rage settles over the BBC’s headquarters, it’s worth looking at what’s valued by the world’s largest public broadcaster. Not just who – we know who, now that we’ve seen the salary figures – but what kind of coverage merits major cash.

When the BBC was forced to unveil salaries for its on-air talent this week, it was infuriating, though not surprising, to see that the top seven earners were men, and that men made up two-thirds of the 96 names on the list. The top two earners? Chris Evans, a DJ and former host of the car show Top Gear, and Gary Lineker, a former soccer star and analyst on the show Match of the Day. So, sports and cars. That’s what’s important. Good to know. The BBC revealed ranges of salaries: Mr. Evans is listed around £2.2-million ($3.6-million) and Mr. Lineker around £1.7-million.

