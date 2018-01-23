Have Ontario’s Liberals learned a lesson from the gas-plants mess?

When a judge found the chief of staff to Dalton McGuinty guilty of deleting government records, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was quick to distance herself from the whole affair. "This matter involved former staff to the former premier," her spokeswoman said.

That is correct as far as it goes. There is nothing to connect her to the misdeeds uncovered in the trial of McGuinty aide David Livingston. She has condemned those misdeeds. Her spokeswoman went on to say "this is not how anyone in government should operate, and it is not how a Premier's office should operate."

But Ms. Wynne and the Liberal government she leads do not get a free pass. She served under that "former premier" as a leading cabinet minister. She was co-chair of the Liberals' 2011 election campaign. Fear of losing that election helped lead the Liberal government to cancel two new natural gas power plants, in Oakville and Mississauga, that were facing noisy local opposition.

The decision was blatantly political. The Liberals were in danger – they eked out a minority in the end – and they wanted to get the gas-plant issue off the table before facing the voters. The cost to the public purse was immense: up to $1.1-billion when all the expenses, from moving the plants to settling with the builders, were totted up. Two damning reports from Ontario's Auditor-General paint a clear picture of mismanagement.

These events formed the context for the trial of Mr. Livingston and his co-accused, deputy chief of staff Laura Miller (who was found not guilty). The opposition parties at Queen's Park were on the hunt, trying to ferret out documents that would reveal the Liberals' wrongdoing in the gas-plants affair. The Liberals were struggling desperately to fend them off. Under attack, Mr. McGuinty abruptly announced his resignation and prorogued the legislature.

That, says Justice Timothy Lipson of the Ontario Court of Justice, was the "grim political backdrop" against which Mr. Livingston sought special access to computers in the premier's office. He had the hard drives wiped clean. The judge calls it "a 'scorched earth' strategy, where information that could be potentially useful to adversaries, both within and outside of the Liberal Party, would be destroyed."

This is not ancient history. It didn't happen under a Conservative or an NDP government. It happened under a Liberal government, the direct predecessor to the one that is still in power.

Ms. Wynne said after becoming Premier that she was sorry for the mistakes the government had made. Her message was that the Liberals had learned their lesson. But have they? The original sin here was the cancellation of the gas plants. The Liberals threw away hundreds of millions of dollars to hold off defeat at the polls.

They are still doing it. Last spring, Ms. Wynne faced a growing consumer revolt over rising electricity rates. Her polling numbers were dire and an election, scheduled for June of this year, was approaching. In an obvious panic, she announced a plan to cut rates by a quarter.

She would accomplish that mainly by lifting some electricity costs off the shoulders of current ratepayers and piling them onto future ones. By stretching out the repayment of hydro-utility debts, she would lower the interest payments in the short term. It is no different than choosing a smaller car or mortgage payments and taking longer to repay. It hurts less at first, but costs much more in the end. The province's Financial Accountability Officer estimated the net cost to taxpayers at $21-billion, a figure that puts the gas-plants billion in the shade.

So, really, the Liberals learned nothing from the gas-plants mess. Back then, they were willing to waste a fortune in public funds to save their own skin. Now, they are willing to waste an even bigger fortune to precisely the same end. A thirst for self-preservation whatever the cost is the constant. The only thing that has changed is the scale of their ambition.