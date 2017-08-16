Not tweaking. Not a minimalist modernization. U.S. officials opened NAFTA talks with a declaration that it is out for major changes to the deal that shifts the balance of trade.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, in his opening statement before negotiations began, insisted this isn’t going to be cosmetic. After years of politicians promising Americans they would renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement, President Donald Trump is finally going to do it, he said.

