I’m not sure anyone would have predicted Wisconsin as the birthplace of the new cyborg world order. Shanghai, sure. Berlin, ja. But the land of cheese and earnestness?

It gets even more farfetched. A vending-machine company called Three Square Market is offering to microchip its employees, as a way of making life easier. The currently onerous tasks of turning on a computer and putting quarters in a vending machine would cease and be replaced with the wave of a hand. Think of the nanoseconds saved! The radio-frequency identification chips, which are the size of a grain of rice, would be implanted in the hands of willing employees and would transmit information specific to that particular user. As the company’s chief executive officer Todd Westby said in a statement, “Eventually, this technology will become standardized, allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.”

