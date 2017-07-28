Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Globe and Mail columnist Elizabeth Renzetti.
Globe and Mail columnist Elizabeth Renzetti.

Insert your microchips, humans. The future is here – and it waits for no one Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Elizabeth Renzetti

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

I’m not sure anyone would have predicted Wisconsin as the birthplace of the new cyborg world order. Shanghai, sure. Berlin, ja. But the land of cheese and earnestness?

It gets even more farfetched. A vending-machine company called Three Square Market is offering to microchip its employees, as a way of making life easier. The currently onerous tasks of turning on a computer and putting quarters in a vending machine would cease and be replaced with the wave of a hand. Think of the nanoseconds saved! The radio-frequency identification chips, which are the size of a grain of rice, would be implanted in the hands of willing employees and would transmit information specific to that particular user. As the company’s chief executive officer Todd Westby said in a statement, “Eventually, this technology will become standardized, allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Elizabeth Renzetti on Twitter: @lizrenzetti

Also on The Globe and Mail

Robot builders working on digitally fabricated house (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular