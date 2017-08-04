I’m not sure how it’s possible for Donald Trump to get in a fight with Golf Magazine, considering that golf is the closest thing he has to a sacrament, but there you have it. Next month, perhaps, we will witness an epic showdown with Gilded Armchair Monthly or Wall Builder’s Digest.

Golf Magazine has attained the presidential seal of disapproval, designated by the words Fake News, for revealing an unflattering anecdote contained in an upcoming Sports Illustrated story: The President is said to have told golfing companions at a course he owns in Bedminster, N.J., that he spends so much time on the links because “that White House is a real dump.”

