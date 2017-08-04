Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Globe and Mail columnist Elizabeth Renzetti.
Globe and Mail columnist Elizabeth Renzetti.

Is Donald Trump winning his war on reality? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Elizabeth Renzetti

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

I’m not sure how it’s possible for Donald Trump to get in a fight with Golf Magazine, considering that golf is the closest thing he has to a sacrament, but there you have it. Next month, perhaps, we will witness an epic showdown with Gilded Armchair Monthly or Wall Builder’s Digest.

Golf Magazine has attained the presidential seal of disapproval, designated by the words Fake News, for revealing an unflattering anecdote contained in an upcoming Sports Illustrated story: The President is said to have told golfing companions at a course he owns in Bedminster, N.J., that he spends so much time on the links because “that White House is a real dump.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Elizabeth Renzetti on Twitter: @lizrenzetti

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump Jr.'s statement on Russia meeting was 'true': White House (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular