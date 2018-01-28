Jagmeet Singh’s outlook is dim if he tries to outshine Trudeau

New Democrats thought there would be a Jagmeet Singh wave. But when the party's caucus met last week to plan for the sitting of Parliament that opens Monday, NDP Quebec lieutenant Alexandre Boulerice said they have a leader who is "peu connu" – largely unknown.

Mr. Singh is young, nattily dressed and ran a leadership campaign promising to bring new excitement to the party. His slogan, "Love and Courage," sounded as if it came from the same ad firm that cooked up Justin Trudeau's "Hope and Hard Work."

Now, his NDP seems to like Trudeau-style, leader-centric glam: Earlier this month, the party invited the media to witness his proposal to girlfriend Gurkiran Kaur.

Story continues below advertisement

But Mr. Singh isn't going to out-Trudeau Mr. Trudeau.

He has a following. His twitter account, @theJagmeetSingh, has 126,000 followers. But Justin Trudeau's has almost four million. Sure, that's partly because Mr. Trudeau is the Prime Minister, but Mr. Singh isn't going to have the name recognition and celebrity appeal Mr. Trudeau had even before he became a party leader. He'd better realize that quickly.

The NDP Leader hasn't had a honeymoon in the polls or garnered a lot of headlines. Some New Democrats wonder where he's been.

The engagement stunt grabbed a little attention in the media, but he needs a political identity. Mr. Trudeau inherited some of his. Mr. Singh faces a much harder slog.

He has to rebuild a party that is still deflated after the 2015 election disappointment and attract new Canadians and young people to the NDP as he promised. And while he has chosen not to immediately seek a seat in Parliament, he has to keep his name, and his party, in the political news. Some NDP insiders fear the party will be typecast as also-rans before the 2019 election campaign starts.

You can create a political persona, but you can't do it effectively without acting as if you're in opposition. The public will get to know him as a political leader in part from how he differs with Mr. Trudeau. He hasn't yet put that in sharp relief.

The challenges, and some of his assets, are on view. Last month, he went "mainstreeting" with Mr. Boulerice along Montreal's St. Hubert shopping district, attracting a few TV cameras, but not much public recognition. People who stopped to talk were friendly, but most didn't know who he was. He held an event for NDP supporters at a hipster collective bar/art gallery/clothing store, but it attracted 50 people, drawn from all over the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But then he drew 250 people from the city's Sikh community, paying $100 a head. "Jagmeet Singh is a role model for our community," said the event's organizer, Parvinder Singh.

There is obvious promise for the NDP – a party that has had limited success with new Canadians, at least outside B.C. – in the appeal Mr. Singh's confident persona has with racialized groups.

The tailored suits, the brightly coloured turbans, the swagger, are deliberate responses to negative perceptions and stares. "I realized, I could be shy and self-conscious or I could be confident, and either way I was going to get stared at. I figured I might as well project some confidence," he said in an interview. That persona can appeal beyond the Sikh community. And that's good reason to travel the country rather than stay in Ottawa; he met with Burundian-Canadians on that trip to Montreal and Senegalese-Canadians on a previous visit.

But he still needs to draw sharper lines to outline his political persona.

Mr. Singh himself suggested that he wants to echo the hope Mr. Trudeau raised – but emphasize his disappointments.

"I think people started to dream bigger in the 2015 election. They were starting to think of a better Canada," he said.

Story continues below advertisement

"And I think what's been said, effectively, by the government not following through – and it can be cliché to just mention broken promises – is a betrayal of this spirit of hope, this aspiration of a better Canada. And I want to tap back into that."

But he has to work with the cliché of broken promises. It won't be enough to talk about electoral reform. His own party has difficulty bridging divisions on climate-change policy. The NDP also hopes to emphasize inequality and the economic vulnerability many feel at a time of economic growth – and that might well strike a chord – but he's going to have to hone the distinctions with Mr. Trudeau.

If Mr. Singh wants to build his own political persona, he can't emulate Mr. Trudeau, he has to oppose him.