Know thy neighbour's views

Would you vote for David Ahenakew if he were running for office in the next election?

Likely not. Mr Ahenakew is the Saskatchewan man currently being tried under a section of the Criminal Code that prohibits the willful promotion of hatred. If found guilty, Mr. Ahenakew could face up to two years behind bars.

But what if you had been given the opportunity to vote for Mr. Ahenakew before he made his now-famous anti-Semitic comments? Then the answer might have been quite different.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ahenakew served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 16 years and is a veteran of the Korean War.

He has taught at the University of Saskatchewan. He is a former chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

He is a recipient of the John Stratychuck Memorial Award for his outstanding contributions to human rights, and the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Regina.

He is a member of a highly respected Saskatchewan family. In 1978, he received the Order of Canada.

In other words, prior to his anti-Semitic outburst, David Ahenakew could easily have been exactly the kind of person many people would have voted for, had he wanted to run for his local city council, or the provincial legislature, or Parliament.

And this brings us to the reason why those sections of the Criminal Code, and of the federal human-rights code, and of many provincial human-rights codes all dealing with the willful promotion of hatred, are so dangerous.

Many commentators have been critical of these provisions because it is difficult to draw the line between ill-advised or ambiguous comments on the one hand, and speech that genuinely promotes hated on the other. Others who are more warmly disposed to such provisions have criticized them because they require prosecutors to discover whether a speaker genuinely intended to promote hatred, something hard to prove in a court of law.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But both types of criticism overlook the important fact that in a democracy there is genuine value in allowing even bigots and racists to speak their minds.

Until Mr. Ahenakew told us what he really thought of Hitler and the Jews, he might easily have been elected to Parliament. And had he known of the stiff sanctions existing against this type of speech, he might never have been so candid.

This kind of comment is absolutely essential to the efficient functioning of democracy. Until we know our neighours' views on even the most controversial subjects -- immigration, abortion, native rights -- how will we know whether we want to have them represent us in Parliament? Until we know their views on religion in schools or on child pornography, how will we know whether we want them to represent us on our local school boards?

Being opposed to hate-speech legislation does not mean having to agree with everything our neighbours say. In fact, exactly the opposite is true. It's only by allowing even the most unwelcome speech to be expressed that we are able to discover whether we disagree with our neighbours or not.

And until we know with whom we agree and with whom we disagree, how will we ever know which of our neighbours we want to elect to represent us? Let's hope that at some point in these sad proceedings, someone will have the courage to demand that Canada's current hate-speech provisions be struck down as unconstitutional.

Mr. Ahenakew's anti-Semitic remarks have already cost him his place as a respected leader in Saskatchewan's aboriginal community. Had he not been free to tell us what he really believed about many of his fellow citizens, it is Canadian society, and not Mr Ahenakew, that would have suffered the most.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Irvine is a philosophy professor at the University of British Columbia. David Sutherland has practised law in Vancouver for more than 20 years.