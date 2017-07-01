Jonathan Zimmerman teaches education and history at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the co-author of The Case for Contention: Teaching Controversial Issues in American Schools

Thirty-one years ago, I started teaching at a high school in northwestern Vermont. I was the newest member of the faculty, and by far the youngest. And that meant I was saddled with the course that nobody else wanted to teach.

“Congratulations,” the department chair said, with a sly grin. “You get Canadian Studies.”

It was an elective, thank God, so I assumed that nobody would take it. Wrong. It turned out that the course was known as a “gut” – that is, an easy A. So when I showed up for the first day of class, nearly three-dozen blank-faced adolescents sat before me in those bleak plastic chairs with the desk arms that folded up and down.

And I was blank-faced, too. What did I know about Canada? On the old Rand McNally maps, where North America was right in the middle, Canada was always pink. And I knew it was cold. So I imagined it as a vast tundra of pink ice, extending all the way to the Arctic.

All the better for hockey, of course. When I was a kid in New York, following the Rangers and Islanders, the players came from exotic-sounding places like Moose Jaw and Medicine Hat. And those places, I dimly realized, were in Canada.

That was about it.

So I set myself to learning, together with my students. A fair number of them had French-Canadian roots, so I asked them to interview their parents and grandparents and to report to the class. That was a start.

Meanwhile, in those dark days before the Internet, I hit the library. I read about the War of 1812, which was a much bigger deal in Canada than in the U.S. (Message to self: no one ever forgets getting invaded by America.) I became fixated with Louis Riel, the martyred Métis who – unlike any Native American I knew of – had formed two popular governments. And I was intrigued by Pierre Trudeau, whose erudite manner seemed so different from Ronald Reagan (my president at the time) and other U.S. political heroes.

Most of all, though, I was struck by the fact that Canadian heroes didn’t come from politics at all. Gordie Howe and Neil Young were household names. But John A. Macdonald, the first prime minister, with the big nose and the taste for the bottle? Not so much.

Even now, as the nation celebrates its 150th birthday, my guess is that most Canadians would be hard-pressed to name their favourite politician from the past. Americans obsess over their “best” and “worst” presidents, endlessly generating top-10 lists of each. But the best and worst prime ministers? Let’s talk about Gretzky and Drake, instead.

The other thing that stood out for me was how Canadians described their country as a mosaic, not a melting pot. Back in the 1980s, multiculturalism and its attendant metaphors (rainbow, tapestry, salad bowl) hadn’t yet made their way into the American mainstream. Consciously or not, we still worked under the theory that America boiled out our differences and then fused us into a uniform whole.

That wasn’t true, of course, any more than it was in Canada. But the Canadians admitted it! The presence of Quebec as a “distinct society,” especially, reminded everyone that there never was – and never would be – anything like a singular or “real” Canadian. You were much too honest for that.

And there was a sense of irony and even of tragedy in Canada, which stood out in sharp relief against the raw bombast of the United States. Next week, on July 4, Americans will drink beer and eat hot dogs to celebrate winning their independence. But the license plates in Quebec say je me souviens, “I remember.” I remember being conquered. I remember a loss of independence, not a victory for it. And I will not forget.

I drove a group of students along snowy roads to Ottawa, where Quebec and Ontario met in an awkward embrace. We visited Parliament and also Lisgar Collegiate Institute, where I had arranged for them to have lunch with some Canadian kids. That’s where we learned about Lisgar’s funniest alum, comedian Rich Little, who had made his name imitating Richard Nixon.

I came away wishing that Americans would imitate Canadians, too, especially your self-deprecating patriotism. You have a lot to be proud of, even if you’d never admit it. So happy birthday, from your vainglorious neighbours to the south. We stand on guard for thee, too.

Report Typo/Error