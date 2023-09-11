Open this photo in gallery: Pin-setter Gwen Callele picks up pins after they have been knocked down.Lee and Lucy Hamilton/The Globe and Mail

Go down in history

Re “Journalist Peter C. Newman went from Czech refugee to chronicler of Canada” (Sept. 8): My love of Canadian history growing up can be credited in large measure to two towering figures: Pierre Berton and Peter Newman.

A new book by Mr. Berton or Mr. Newman was always eagerly anticipated. Their chronicles made history come alive and their portraits of leaders, explorers and adventurers made for thrilling reading.

Sadly, there looks to be no one to take their place. In a time when Canada’s history and its founders are routinely denigrated or demonized, Mr. Berton and Mr. Newman remind us that our history remains a proud one worth telling.

Michael Kaczorowski Ottawa

House of cards

Re “The future of 24 Sussex Drive should be based on facts, not fiction” (Sept. 8): Contributors Sheila Copps and Ken Grafton neatly dispute the need to build a new residence for our prime minister. But how did matters come to this?

Why was the house not properly maintained over the years? Perhaps every prime minister thought it would be a vote loser.

But why do we not hear that 10 Downing Street or the White House are rodent-infested and need tearing down? Are voters in Britain and the United States more sensible than us, or are our leaders just less sensible?

Jim Davies London, Ont.

Talk about the wrong image.

In a modern, post-1982 Canada, our prime minister should not be living in the bloated residence of a colonial timber baron. I find the current Prime Minister’s residence, a cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall (a temporary resident at the will of the Crown), to be both ethically and constitutionally more appropriate than any grandiose alternative.

Alan Ball New Westminster, B.C.

Go public

Re “What can the ‘de-privatization’ of lab services in Alberta teach us about private health care delivery?” (Sept. 5): Columnist André Picard is right: Health care delivery should be based on objective facts, not political ideology.

The British Medical Journal recently published a systematic review of the consequences when private equity firms run health care services. The authors concluded: “Such ownership is often associated with harmful impacts on costs to patients or payers and mixed to harmful impacts on quality.”

In other words, public ownership is superior to private equity ownership.

Joel Lexchin MD; board member, Canadian Health Coalition, Canadian Doctors for Medicare; Toronto

In Ontario

Re “Ford government’s appointee to Greenbelt Foundation had family ties to developer” (Sept. 8): The fox’s sister guarding the henhouse? Poor hens. Poor henhouse.

Mark Greenberg Westmount, Que.

Re “Long-term care inspections in Ontario stopped for at least seven weeks at start of COVID-19 pandemic: report” (Sept. 8): I was surprised that the Ontario Ombudsman’s report on inspections in long-term care was considered new information.

On Dec. 4, 2020, Ontario’s long-term care commission released an interim report that raised serious concerns about the inspections system. In it, the commission recommended that this be addressed immediately.

I was hoping that the Ombudsman’s report would inform us of the progress made in improving the inspections system, as recommended by the commission nearly three years ago.

Liliana Di Zio Ottawa

Strike!

Re “B.C. bowling alley’s human pinsetters are a relic of a lost age” (Sept. 4): I was a pinsetter in the late 1950s at a bowling alley in Hamilton. I hung around long enough to bug the owner into giving me the job on Fridays and Saturdays, at 10 cents per game. I don’t remember getting any tips.

It was five-pin with the smaller ball. I had to look after two lanes and get out of the way before bowlers would let fly their balls.

I admire these teenagers who have carried on the trade. Bravo.

Dan Smith Hamilton

I was a pinsetter in the 1950s. It was the perfect after-school job.

I started working one alley, then two. But when a bowling ball hit my ankle, my pinsetter career was over.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

This takes me back to the summer of 1970, when our family got away from the hustle and bustle of our home in Minnedosa, Man., to rent a cottage for a month at Clear Lake in Riding Mountain National Park.

At 11, I was a pinsetter at the full-sized bowling alley on Wasagaming Drive, where no one heard of minimum wage. We got 4 cents per bowler per game for five-pin, and when the big spenders stepped up to play 10-pin, our “salary” increased to seven cents.

We too had to watch out for flying pins, so it was every kid for themselves. At the end of the summer, with more than $20 stashed away in my bank account, I thought I was a millionaire.

Stephen Hammond Victoria

Close read

Re “Thank you” (Editorial Cartoon, Sept. 5): Whether the news was bizarre, infuriating or tragic, it was never “too soon” for a Brian Gable gag. I cannot say the same about his retirement announcement.

I shall miss the frazzled beaver in the maple leaf sweatshirt standing in for all Canadians, Sir John A. Macdonald really needing that double gin, the startled morticians in the Canadian Constitution mortuary and Stephen Harper frightening all the storybook woodland creatures. The expressions of Mr. Gable’s animals (and aliens) always provided additional smiles after the punchline. His panels demanded a lingering look, so many layers.

A Gable classic, published during the financial crisis of 2008, depicted rising profit at Downward-Pointing Economic Indicator Arrows Manufacturing Inc., a very niche business. I previously wrote to the paper about the absurd genius of this particular panel. After that letter was published, I received, unsolicited and to my utter delight, a signed reproduction from Mr. Gable.

Geoff Moore Edmonton

While I wish Brian Gable well as he steps away, I will deeply miss his brilliant, sometimes lethal, work.

He has been in the very top tier of Canadian cartoonists for ages, and that places him in some rare company. He captured this country admirably and was a master at skewering those who deserved it.

A loss for The Globe and Mail; a loss for the country.

Doug Sweet Montreal

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com