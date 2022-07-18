The Rogers Building, the green-topped corporate campus of Canadian media conglomerate Rogers Communications, in Toronto on July 14.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Letdown

Re Trudeau Defends Turbine Deal After Criticism From Ukraine (July 14): Ukraine’s disappointment is justified. Germany could keep warm and well lit during the winter using perfectly functioning nuclear power stations.

However, the country’s Green Party demanded that they be shut down before it was necessary. The environment – nuclear power out, gas in – won the day so that thousands more Ukrainians could suffer and die.

Justin Trudeau has let the side down. And it is not surprising, but Chrystia Freeland’s concurrence is a real blow to the gut.

Marilyn Dolenko Ottawa

I find it the height of folly to think that Canada should tool up to provide liquefied natural gas to Europe.

Sure, Germany is in a bind this year because of its unfortunate dependency on Russian gas, but installing new LNG infrastructure in Canada will take years. In the meantime, the European Union’s thirst for gas will change. Sarah Brown, a British fossil fuel consultant, points out that EU countries, in response to the climate crisis, are deliberately avoiding long-term gas-supply contracts.

A better solution for the EU would be to increase its spending on the development of renewable energy: solar-, wind- and geothermal-derived generation of electricity. A better solution for Canada would be to do the same, rather than squander new money after bad, and only to enlarge reliance on fossil fuels that should urgently and globally be phased out.

Barrie Webster Victoria

Whose responsibility?

Re Hockey Canada Reopens Sexual-assault Investigation (July 15): According to Section 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada, sexual assault is a serious criminal offence.

It is the responsibility of the police of jurisdiction, in this instance the London Police Service, to investigate any and all complaints of sexual assault, including those reported by the victim of the alleged gang rape by members of the junior hockey team in 2018. How is it that London police has no obligation to reopen its closed investigation into these alleged assaults, and to lay any appropriate charges against players who may have perpetrated them?

It is surely a fundamental principle of the rule of law that no person nor organization is above the law. Yet here we have Hockey Canada and indeed the National Hockey League, with the blessing of the federal government, about to conduct a third-party investigation.

Scott Burbidge Port Williams, N.S.

Diagnosis

Re Cash Won’t End The Family Doctor Shortage (July 12): Family doctors provide primary health care to patients and their families. But please remember that nurse practitioners also do the same.

In Ontario, NP-led clinics (more than 25 of them) provide primary health care to smaller urban and rural communities. They also work in community health centres, family health teams and other health structures. Many patients report that they receive equal or better care, especially preventive care, from NPs as compared to family doctors.

The scope of NP practice has evolved to where they can be autonomous primary health care providers who can assess, diagnose, prescribe, order tests, refer and consult based on patient needs. Additionally, NPs are “cost effective” compared to family doctors.

Cash incentives are a short-term and ineffective approach to address the family doctor shortage. My recommendation to governments is to invest in more NPs to address the need for primary health care providers in Canada.

Heather Thomson Ottawa

Re Premiers Say Ottawa Is Shortchanging Them On Health Care, But Their Complaints Aren’t Based On Reality (Report on Business, July 15): 10 provinces + 3 territories = 1 Canada. That means Ottawa.

The federal government should stop hiding behind the provinces, territories and the pandemic. Health is about so much more than COVID-19. We are one Canada and we are suffering. Please pay up now.

Jan Elliott Retired registered nurse and nursing instructor, Victoria

Re Captive To A Broken Health Care System (July 14): On Feb. 19, I was diagnosed with a partially detached retina in Fredericton.

The doctor immediately arranged for eye surgery in Halifax for the following Wednesday. My daughter and her husband drove me to Halifax the day before; the operation was performed and I was home by 5 p.m.

I could see nothing with my right eye. After a six-week regimen of eyedrops, my vision was gradually restored. Now some five months later, my vision is near normal.

I thank the doctors, their staffs and Health Canada for expertise and first-class service.

David Morris Fredericton

Every rich country except the United States has so-called two-tier health care incorporating comprehensive public systems – and every one of those countries performs better than Canada in international rankings.

Eric Pugash MD, Vancouver

Make good

Re Public Good (Letters, July 14): A letter writer would like to “put internet services into public hands” as a way of ensuring stability and reliability of delivery. Given delays at airports as a result of poor preparation by the federal government, as well as a failure to anticipate increased demand for passports, I do not share this view.

Historically, private enterprise has done a reasonably good job to improve living standards. Where there have been imperfections, they has been improved by regulation coupled with enforcement, not public ownership.

Limited companies require independent audits of financial statements that are reported directly to shareholders. In a similar vein, government should mandate regular telecom infrastructure audits by independent engineering firms, and require that any recommendations must be implemented within reasonable periods of time.

Adam Plackett Toronto

Several months ago, we lost service for four days due to a storm. I asked Rogers for a refund of four days and a service representative agreed, subject to approval by an unknown department.

On my next bill, I noticed only a small reduction. When I phoned again, a rep advised that I was credited with one day as a manager felt that our agreed four days was too generous.

Rogers is now offering five days of credit for the latest outage. While that seems more like it for residential customers, I suggest that any business with lost sales be given much more, perhaps a free month. Most small businesses are hurting from the pandemic and inflation.

Although I am not in favour of big government, this is one time it should step in and read Rogers the riot act. Apologies without monetary compensation is not enough.

John Kerr Ottawa

