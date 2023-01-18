Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement on healthcare in the province with Health Minister Sylvia Jones in Toronto on Jan. 16.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Make a deal

Re A Shooting War Concentrates The Mind (Editorial, Jan. 16): In the early stages of fighting around Kandahar in Afghanistan, it became clear that the Canadian Armed Forces required the support of tanks. As you note, a war does concentrate the mind. We were able to procure Leopards, which were then upgraded and deployed to Afghanistan in support of our troops.

While the system can be made to work, it often does not. In the case of the F-35, both major political parties can claim a share of responsibility for the delay.

Procurement decisions are often slowed by overregulation, “gold plating” by the military and the fact that such decisions are seen as less important than the expensive job creation programs they become. In fairness to the F-35 procurement, I believe it generally went well apart from the political delays.

The contract to replace our search-and-rescue aircraft would be a more apt candidate to represent the failure of the system.

W.P.D. Elcock Ottawa

Canada stands alone among our allies without a single minister accountable for defence procurement.

The overlap and duplication of responsibilities between the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada and the Minister of National Defence squanders valuable resources. To further exacerbate the issue between departments, there have been no system-wide performance measures. Without indicators that track timeliness, identify roadblocks and monitor costs, it is impossible to address problem areas.

I recognize that addressing this governance issue will not solve all procurement problems, but it should be seen as a necessary first step. Until one minister is placed in charge of defence procurement, the process will never be as efficient and effective as it could be.

Alan Williams Former assistant deputy minister (materiel), Department of National Defence; Ottawa

Right this way

Re Ontario’s Fix For Surgery Waiting Lists Is To Expand The Use Of Private Clinics (Jan. 17): I can’t help but wonder how the Ford government can’t afford to effectively operate Ontario’s strained health care system, yet has money to pay private clinics for patient care that could be provided at less cost in the public system.

It makes no sense to this cynical observer. What’s more, it reeks to me of duplicity.

Ken Cuthbertson Kingston

For Doug Ford, there seems no problem too big to fix.

Surgeries backlogged? No problem, we’ll send surgeries to private clinics. Won’t people have to pay for such treatment? Hey, no problem, we’ll cover costs through the provincial health plan. Won’t this draw staff from hospitals? Oh yeah, we’ll ensure that staff don’t move from hospitals.

But didn’t Mr. Ford say there are no more funds? Hmm, good point. We’ll get back to you.

John Ellis Toronto

In Canada, we have high-quality health care. The issue is access, which is constrained by capacity.

In the long run, capacity can be increased by more facilities and providers. In the short run, productivity improvement is the only path.

I believe the use of specialized clinics proposed by Ontario is a good policy move.

John Madill Oshawa, Ont.

Ontario NDP health critic France Gélinas said, “We are proud of medicare. We don’t want to be like the States.” I am not sure that Canadians who have lost loved ones during long emergency-room waits would agree.

Knee-jerk reactions to any change to health care is unhelpful. To say any change is going to make us like the United States – with the most expensive and socially unjust system in the Western world – feels like a scare tactic that perpetuates the further decline of Canadian health care.

Former Globe and Mail columnist Jeffrey Simpson’s 2012 book Chronic Condition addresses the problems of Canadian medicare, which is rated as slightly below average by international standards. He urged Canada to look beyond North America for countries that deliver health care more effectively and at a lower cost.

To modify the way we deliver health care should not mean adopting the U.S. system.

David Sisam Toronto

Politics of economics

Re Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems (Letters, Jan. 13): As several letter-writers point out, modern monetary theory asserts that, in an emergency, the government can take on large deficits without much worrying about debt levels. But it also holds that at the first signs of inflation, excess liquidity must be taxed out of the economy.

Because it is more politically expedient to spend than to tax, some provincial governments have instead added fuel to the inflationary fire through vote-begging credit or rebate schemes. MMT’s primary error, then, is in assuming politicians will act rationally rather than politically.

Jeff Fairless Ottawa

Sports analysis

Re Sub On (Letters, Jan. 12): A letter-writer blames fans for paying high ticket prices that fund the vast sums of money earned by sports stars. But in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s Saudi Arabia effectively footing the $286-million bill.

In 2018, journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated by agents of the Saudi government. His body was dismembered and disposed. It was a public-relations nightmare for the country.

They are now following in Qatar’s footsteps by improving their image through sports, a practice known as “sportswashing.” They bought British soccer club Newcastle United, then they set up a rival golf tour. Now a Saudi club has acquired Mr. Ronaldo to be the front man for the country’s 2030 World Cup bid.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar continue to be responsible for multiple human-rights violations. That’s why many folks objected to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and that’s why they object to the Ronaldo deal.

Adam Plackett Toronto

Environmental equation

Re California Storms Cause Fatal Floods, And Bring Bounty Of Snow To Dry Lands (Jan. 11): I’m sure that, until recently, most Californians never gave much thought to where the water in their taps comes from. This disaster may have the benefit of being a teachable moment.

The long-term trend is continued drought. It is, indeed, a “buzz kill,” and this “bounty” of precipitation won’t last.

It’s not just about climate change, but how we view ourselves and the natural systems we rely on. Comments about runoff flowing into the ocean like “money going down the drain” perpetuates the commodification of this “resource.” This attitude will have to change.

The intrinsic value of natural systems for habitat preservation, conservation and ecosystem resilience should be part of the calculus.

Chris Gates Quinte West, Ont.

