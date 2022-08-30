A pile-up of factors has increased the cost of financing a vehicle to a point where the average monthly loan payment hit a record $781 in July, according to the analytics company J.D. Power.Yanyong Kanokshoti/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Northern affairs

Re NATO Secretary-General Warns Of ‘Significant Russian Military Buildup’ In The High North (Aug. 27): Jens Stoltenberg’s worst fears seemed to be confirmed during his visit to Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

He came expecting to hear someone – anyone – in Canada finally announce a credible plan to drastically boost Canada’s military firepower and personnel in the Arctic. Instead, he heard our Prime Minister say, “We can never forget that sovereignty doesn’t come through soldiers or scientists. Sovereignty comes through the people who’ve lived here for millennia.”

One definition of sovereignty is “freedom from external control.” The only way we can ensure that in our Arctic, or anywhere else in Canada, is if our military has at least as many boots on the ground and planes in the sky as the enemy.

Who else but us should have the backs of the people who’ve lived here for millennia?

Colin Hansen Calgary

Re The Baffinland Saga Reveals A Precarious Balance In Nunavut (Aug. 26): On one hand, we have various NGOs swooping in to denounce the proposed Baffinland expansion; on the other, we have a contributor amplifying pro-development voices. Meanwhile, the whole affair will be decided thousands of kilometres away by the federal government.

All sides presume to be speaking for the best interests of the citizens of Nunavut, who are overwhelmingly Inuit. The fate of this project is of existential significance to them. So here is a radical proposal: Hold a referendum and allow Inuit to decide for themselves.

Greg Millard Port Moody, B.C.

Trickle-down

Re How Poilievre Is Bringing The Complex Issue Of Marginal Effective Tax Rates To The Fore (Report on Business, Aug. 26): Here’s the reality check: Pierre Poilievre’s tax changes are guaranteed to involve cuts to infrastructure, child care or other programs that will force lower income earners to pay more out of pocket.

Conservatives have done this before; there’s never a net gain – unless one is rich. Dangling minor tax gains in front of single mothers isn’t just misleading, it feels cruel.

Pete Reinecke Ottawa

Devil in the details

Re Turner ‘Devil Horns’ Picture Is Published (Moment in Time, Aug. 25): For all the “heavy criticism” and “numerous gaffes,” John Turner was right about free trade.

Canadians are now surrounded by box stores and lots of merchandise and, more recently, a skimpy national health system. These were largely the concerns of those opposing free trade.

Despite what Pierre Poilievre may think, nothing worthwhile is free.

Robert Marcucci Toronto

Loud and clear

Re Gen Z Workers Are ‘Quiet Quitting’ And You Should, Too (Report on Business, Aug. 24): Rather than calling out those who are essentially stealing from their employers, contributor Linda Nazareth rationalizes their behaviour.

Yes, I use the word “theft” rather than the cute phrase “quiet quitting.” Certainly, employers can abuse employees. However, employees who abuse trust at work are inviting micromanagement of both themselves and their co-workers.

They have left the moral road a long time ago, but that is a subject for another letter.

Grant Swanson Oakville, Ont.

Gen Z may want to think more in terms of “selective quitting.”

Work that is not part of a job description may well benefit an employer. But if selected judiciously, it can provide young employees with experience that is an investment in their own future.

While U.S. businessman Harrold Geneen was not exactly an ideal example of corporate leadership, he recommended that if young employees had a choice of being compensated in dollars or experience, they should choose experience. Good advice.

In the first two years of my career, I worked 10 hours a day, six days a week, much of the time on things over and above my job description. Many would say the company took advantage of me.

My view is that I gained deep experience that few people my age had, and it launched a successful 40-plus-year career.

Bob Rafuse Beaconsfield Que.

Applying the principle of quiet quitting to sports would result in all games ending 0-0.

Human exploration? Nothing. Science? Nothing. Business? Again nothing.

There is a theme here: If one only provides the minimum required effort, one’s career and life will pretty much end up unnoticed and unnecessary. Not a great way to live the single precious life we are given.

Clay Atcheson North Vancouver

Drive off

Re The Cost Of Car-buying Has Crossed The Line (Report on Business, Aug. 23): A timely article, although I doubt it will be posted on the wall at new car dealerships.

I was doing consumer lending off and on from 1979 to 2003. We liked to do new car loans over three years and had no trouble with four. Requests for five-year amortization received enhanced scrutiny.

One reason, perhaps, is that vehicles didn’t last as long then. By the time I retired in 2013, a five-year amortization was the norm and six years not uncommon. Times continue to change.

These longer amortizations tie up cash flow and limit spending options for quite a while. Also, there’s a good chance of being underwater on the next trade-in. So, generally not a good idea.

I was in my 60s before I realized that a new car does not materially enhance my enjoyment of life. People’s expectations are part of the problem in these challenging times.

Peter Hambly Hanover, Ont.

Fight for truth

Re Madman Thrill-seeker Or Truth Warrior? My Remembrance Of War Photographer Tim Page (Aug. 26): War photographers are the unsung heroes of war and Tim Page was no exception.

Some of the most famous war photographers have helped shaped the outcome of conflict: Nick Ut’s gripping photo of Kim Phuc burned by napalm during the Vietnam War. Nilufer Demir’s photo of a toddler dead on a beach after fleeing the Syrian civil war. There was worldwide condemnation only after these photos were published.

Likewise, the photos of war in Ukraine show the horror of Russian invasion. Is it any wonder why photojournalists are censored and often the target of soldiers?

War photographers capture the brutality and cruelty of conflict better than most journalists. They deserve our praise not only for their artistry, but also the extreme dangers they face.

RIP, Tim Page.

Paul Agro Hamilton

