A house that sold for more than the listing price in Toronto, on April 24.Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

In our court

Re When Will Mr. Putin End His War? (Editorial, Oct. 12): When the West stops anguishing about an off-ramp for Vladimir Putin. “We want Ukraine to win, but we don’t want Russia to lose.”

Mr. Putin is no fool.

Iza Morawiecka Ottawa

Not like the other

Re Premier Walks Back Comment On Unvaccinated (Oct. 13): Unvaccinated people made a choice. People in “those other groups” have not. Danielle Smith’s sweeping dismissal shows me a privileged and myopic view of discrimination.

Good luck to the people of Alberta.

L. J. Manson Toronto

Group effort

Re Opposition MPs Press For Investigation Into Cost Of ArriveCan App (Oct. 13): Years ago, I ran a simple case-management system in a large federal department. While developing it with the IT team, I asked for a meeting to iron out a minor flaw.

When I walked into the meeting, there sat 19 highly paid people from IT. That’s how costs balloon in federal departments.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Cochrane, Alta.

Consolation prize

Re Election Reform Is For Losers (Editorial, Oct. 10): I have lived in the Netherlands, Belgium and France. When I explain to people in those countries that parties in Canada can obtain majorities with less than 40 per cent of the vote, their heads shake.

When I add that there is no requirement to include any opposing parties in cabinet and that governing decisions often get made behind closed doors, the response is: “That’s not democracy.”

Whereupon I reply, “But it is.” Why? Because the people think it is.

Emile van Nispen Toronto

I don’t believe that there’s no appetite for electoral reform. There is at least a passionate minority of Canadians screaming for change.

There are many people unhappy with the results of a first-past-the-post system. Ask those in Alberta and Quebec who didn’t vote for their current leaders, or the millions who are upset with Justin Trudeau.

Change to something we have no experience with is hard to promote, and apathy is easy. With proportional representation, François Legault would still be Quebec Premier, but he wouldn’t have 72 per cent of the province’s seats.

We should ask ourselves: Why are people in the majority of democratic countries, those that use proportional representation, not screaming for a system like ours?

Tony Burt Vancouver

There appears to be little desire on the part of the electorate to see the end of the first-past-the-post system. Perhaps this is because so many people are familiar and comfortable with a sports analogue.

It is often not the most goals, runs or points scored that wins a season or series. In a best-of-seven playoff series, a team can have three 3-0 victories and four 1-0 losses. One team can score more than twice as many times as their opponent, yet still lose.

But even teams that lose this way rarely, if ever, demand reform. Why? Because they recognize that they may well benefit from the same disparity the next time. It’s an accepted and easy-to-understand part of the game.

First-past-the-post works against a party, until it works for a party.

Bob Rafuse Beaconsfield, Que.

Game plan

Re Mass Resignations At Hockey Canada Called First Step To Fix Organization (Oct. 12): The Hockey Canada crisis could have been prevented years ago if all those involved – from players, coaches and managers through to Hockey Canada executives – had not thrown their moral compasses in the garbage, then used money to hide self-protective attitudes and alleged behaviours.

Does anyone, including government, have the courage and know-how to deconstruct a corrupt culture and rebuild it into something the country can be proud of? In any case, it will be a while before many of us regain the level of trust we enjoyed before this crisis became public.

R.D. Arnold Richmond, B.C.

Re There Is Nothing Noble In The Hockey Canada Resignations (Oct. 13): I’m troubled by the rationale whereby Hockey Canada was “wise” to establish funds for compensating victims of sexual assault, likening the scenario to auto insurance. But save for drunk driving, most auto accidents are not preplanned; they’re instantaneous occurrences of speed, carelessness or lapses of concentration. Nothing admirable, but still the category of “stuff happens.”

Sexual assault, it appears to me, is decidedly not “stuff happening.” It’s almost always premeditated. Accordingly, it seems a shame that a “fund” should exist for this.

Instead, money should be devoted to education for young hockey players, and coaches, on how they should be comporting themselves.

Alan Rosenberg Toronto

Can I afford it?

Re Canada Has A Major Housing Shortage, But Exactly How Many New Homes Need To Be Built Is A Tricky Question To Answer (Report on Business, Oct. 11): In Vancouver and Toronto, a recent university graduate with a bachelor’s degree and a median-wage full-time job can’t afford rent for a one-bedroom apartment, let alone save for a down payment.

Nor is moving to the suburbs a realistic possibility. Here, the zone of million-dollar single-detached houses now extends to Hope, B.C., 150 kilometres east of Vancouver. Four hours on the road each day, just to get to work, is not a feasible option.

The Canadian housing market is broken. Building more homes that are unaffordable to buy or rent does not fix the problem.

John Shepherd Richmond, B.C.

The housing conversation should consider income. Rather than trying to drive down home values, government should focus on creating 3.4 million or more middle-class jobs so that people can afford the 3.4 million new homes called for.

Canada’s housing crisis is also the result of decades of policy decisions. Communities such as Hamilton are responding by ending exclusionary zoning, allowing for accessory units and laneway housing, reviewing parking standards along transit corridors, rezoning underutilized commercial sites for mixed-use buildings and protecting rental housing stock.

Opportunities to increase housing supply and remove regulatory obstacles are important, but the solution should look at both supply and income to restore balance to the housing market.

Steve Robichaud Burlington, Ont.

Makes me wonder

Re Gronsdal’s Revival Of The Flying Dutchman Offers Chewy Drama (Oct. 10): I was disappointed that this review overlooked the Canadian Opera Company production’s Led Zeppelin reference.

In the opera’s final moment, just after Senta dies her faithful, redeeming death, the Dutchman is seen climbing a stairway to heaven. That’s a whole lotta love.

J.D. Considine Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com