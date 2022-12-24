Shoppers at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre on Dec 20.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Working class

Re Long Shadow: The Pain From BoC’s Rate Hikes Has Yet To Be Felt In Much Of The Economy and We’ll Likely Never Get Back To Low Inflation, And We Shouldn’t Even Try (Report on Business, Dec. 17): Classic and revisionist economic theory were neatly juxtaposed in the Report on Business.

Contributor John Rapley realizes that historic low inflation and high corporate profit were both achieved on the backs of workers, who may now be in the ascendant.

Meanwhile, central bankers posit short-term profit reduction for corporate giants – until they “crunch their supply chain” and once again profit from exploitation of the weaker elements of society.

A resurgent and unified work force may have other ideas.

Len Ashby Toronto

Our part

Re What We Can Do For Afghanistan (Opinion, Dec. 17): Education, work, freedom: We cannot turn a blind eye to the women and girls in Afghanistan who face severe poverty and draconian restrictions.

Economic growth will be key and Canada should work with the international community to do its part in rebuilding Afghanistan – and hope for millions of its people.

Hally Ruth Siddons Ottawa

Not fantastic

Re Here Comes Our Half-measure Plastics ‘Ban’ (Dec. 20): I’m all for banning harmful plastics, but perhaps we can aim higher than 3 per cent?

For starters, what about the podium that Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault was standing at for the announcement? Looked like plastic to me.

Ryan McVeigh Orillia, Ont.

Way of water

Re Savour The Sea (Opinion, Dec. 17): Having crossed the Southern Ocean and southern Atlantic Ocean on board a “tall ship” en route to Cape Town, South Africa, I unequivocally endorse contributor Alexander Wooley’s observations of entrancement by the constantly churning waters, and his desire to enlighten us all about the vastness of Earth’s waters, far beyond its sandy shores.

Especially at night, I was mesmerized by the ceaseless motion of the waves. I found myself tempted to enter the uncharted depths to seek endless vistas and unknown creatures. Bioluminescence frequently engulfed dolphins as they played around our bow. Such sites and experiences were commonplace, spoilt only by human waste that we sometimes encountered.

“Inner space,” in addition to outer space, is a powerful reminder of our insignificance amongst the stars and galaxies we witness every night – especially when viewed from a tiny wooden vessel plying the waves, in the centre of a seemingly endless ocean.

John Nightingale Lethbridge, Alta.

Movie hallmarks

Re Hallmark Movies Are An Art Form (First Person, Dec. 19): So true.

We have a Christmas movie cliché bingo card: Cocoa, check. Pick a Christmas tree, check. Name tree species, check. Christmas tree lighting, check. Snowstorm three days before Christmas, check. Dire emergency that must be resolved by Christmas Eve, check.

Need a boyfriend/girlfriend, check. No they are just a friend, check. Romantic misunderstanding, check. Tell them how one really feels, check. All’s good in the end, check. The smoocheroo, check. Bingo!

If a movie doesn’t follow the formula, it can be delightfully different or a dud because it’s not a “real” Christmas movie. It’s a relief when January comes around, and we can stop worrying about the Christmas movie folks and their trials and tribulations until next year.

David Wills Kingston

-30-

Re Comfort Comes From Knowing How Lucky We Are (Arts & Books, Dec. 17): We are sad, in this household, to see the last of columnist John Doyle.

He has made us laugh, he has piqued our interest and he has been dependably intelligent, and wry, and witty for his time at The Globe and Mail. He kept us going through the worst of the pandemic with his streaming and binging recommendations.

We know how lucky we have been to have the comfort of his regular columns, and we will miss him.

Hope Smith Calgary

