Overflowing

Re “Carbon pricing is still the best way we have to support low-carbon economic growth” (March 28): The large number of economists (more than 250) supporting the carbon tax adds up to a national case of missing the forest for the trees.

A couple of liquefied natural gas export facilities can reduce world carbon production by more than all of the carbon produced by Canada’s automobiles. This is achieved by simply substituting coal and oil for LNG in countries such as India and China, where ever-increasing power needs are fulfilled with more coal- or oil-fired plants.

If carbon additions to the atmosphere are like adding water to a swimming pool, China and India stand at one end with hoses flowing and Canada is at the other bailing with a teaspoon. Rather than supporting the massive economic and environmental benefits of Canada’s abundant LNG, these economists seem to be lauding the colour of Canada’s spoon.

John Budreski Whistler, B.C.

Rent control

Re “Trudeau announces renter-focused measures ahead of 2024 budget” (March 28): The housing crisis has been front-page news for months. The Liberals have recently been running madly to get to the front of the parade that passed them by while they were snoozing (or running the immigration file).

They’ve now decided that the best way to entice desperately needed private investment in rental development is to announce a “tenant protection fund” and “renters’ bill of rights.” Yes, just the thing to spur more rental units.

It signals to me that, yet again, this government is far more interested in political theatre than serious governance.

Dave McClurg Calgary

Job description

Re “Teachable moment” (Letters, March 29): I am a retired teacher who taught at all levels for 45 years, from elementary school through to university.

To the letter-writer who sarcastically described the easy life that teachers have, I have two words: Try it.

Diana Rowles Victoria

Re “Left hanging” (Letters, March 27): We didn’t know whether to laugh or cry over a letter-writer equating her female physician taking maternity leave with having achieved work-life balance.

If simply taking maternity leave is the ultimate measure of successful work-life balance, we wonder if this is the standard that she would apply to all women? This reply was hastily penned while one of us (a mother of three) was between patients in her evening clinic, and the other (also a mother of three) on overnight call.

Raewyn Seaberg MD, PhD, FRCSC; Toronto

Cheryl Smits MD, CCFP; London, Ont.

Crunch time

Re “Immigration is more than a numbers game” (Editorial, March 28). The almost unquestioned support for immigration in recent years is now moderated by voices of caution.

We want to maintain our status as a capital-intensive, productive and consequently high-wage country. But are we ready to pay high wages? Are we willing to pay higher prices for labour-intensive goods and services such as vegetables, personal care, education and, yes, new home construction?

We are accustomed to prices artificially lessened by the contributions of temporary foreign workers and international students, who either earn less or pay more than citizens would. Let’s get to a place where Canadians bear the full costs of our lifestyles, then evaluate our immigration policy from there.

Let’s admit that we can compete only on the quality, not price, of labour-intensive goods.

Anya Hageman PhD; department of economics, Queen’s University; Kingston

When employers hire new immigrants or foreign workers whose output is less than average, by definition productivity falls. Labour growth in recent years has been almost entirely from these sources, and it is likely that the majority are younger, less experienced workers.

At the same time, our more seasoned domestic workers have been retiring in greater numbers, adding to the drop in productivity. With the population growth expected in the coming years, the relative proportions of these groups should diminish.

This barbell effect would then disappear, resulting in an increase in productivity even without further technological advances.

Michael Kelly Ottawa

Tax relief

Re “CRA’s backtracking on bare trusts is too little and too late” (Report on Business, March 30): Two years ago, tax professionals raised concerns about the bare-trust proposal, yet the Canada Revenue Agency forged ahead.

Cancelling the filing requirement days before its deadline directly and indirectly wastes taxpayer dollars and the precious time of accounting firms during an already-burdensome tax season. Taxpayers, bewildered by a filing required for an undefined situation, diligently filed returns under speculation to avoid penalties.

I believe this incident highlights the urgent need for an overhaul of the opaque and complex inner workings of the CRA. The current trajectory would only exacerbate compliance costs, far outweighing the tax revenue that might be brought in.

There should be a fundamental overhaul, one that prioritizes the transparency and effectiveness of CRA decision-making.

Miranda Murphy Revelstoke, B.C.

It was welcome news to read that the Canada Revenue Agency is exempting bare trusts for reporting this tax year, although too late for some people who have already spent time and money to file the information.

The Minister of Finance should look at this fiasco and make sure this kind of mistake doesn’t happen again. Just reading about what the CRA was requiring sent many people into a vortex of despair, knowing that helping parents with finances meant more work and money to file income tax.

Ada Hallett Ottawa

Play ball

Re “Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame strikes out with lack of answers on historic Black team” (Sports, March 28): You hit it out of the park in revealing what many have been chirping about for years: Why do the Chatham Coloured All-Stars keep getting overlooked for due recognition, with little feedback from organizers?

In 2020, I collaborated with the Black Mecca Museum in Chatham-Kent, Ont., and family members of the original team to write A Hard Road to Victory: The Chatham All-Stars Story. The children’s book helps educate youth and brings momentum to recognizing these trailblazing sports heroes.

It is also part of a greater movement to rally for the team’s long-overdue induction into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Despite stacks of letters of support from students and citizens across Canada, as well as a superb playing record, there remain questions about the team’s absence from the hall.

There should be closer review of how the hall runs its selection process. The Chatham Coloured All-Stars deserve no less.

Brock Greenhalgh Kitchener, Ont.

