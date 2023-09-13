Open this photo in gallery: Editorial cartoon by David Parkins published Sept. 12.Illustration by David Parkins

Political makeover

Re “Poilievre reimagined″ (Editorial cartoon, Sept. 12): The cartoon of Pierre Poilievre as an everyman reveals a troubling portrait of someone running to be prime minister. If he thinks that reimaging himself will convince Canadians he is a more civil, caring person, then I think we should be concerned about his magical thinking.

Mr. Poilievre’s more relaxed campaign seems to revolve around applying common sense to Canadians’ economic prospects and freedoms. However, in their policy votes, most Conservatives ignored his moderate approach, instead advocating for bodily autonomy for those who are anti-vaccination while putting restrictions on transgender individuals.

Mr. Poilievre insists he will not implement these policies. But the policy disconnect between a leader and their party membership is significant in our representative democracy.

If Mr. Poilievre won’t heed the will of his own members, then why should Canadians trust him to serve their will as prime minister?

Tony D’Andrea Toronto

Need to know?

Re “Parental consent for a gender transition is unwise. So is keeping a child’s gender a state secret” (Sept. 7): I strongly disagree that schools should inform parents of a child’s desire to be known by a different name or pronouns.

When it comes to children, the paramount principle is this: We must act in their best interest. Disclosures to a non-accepting parent can cause enormous harm to a child, ranging from damage to mental health all the way up to death.

Most people are fortunate enough to have never suppressed an important part of their identity out of fear for safety. I can say firsthand that when one doesn’t feel safe, it’s easy to hide who one is.

If a child hasn’t disclosed their new identity to their parents, there’s probably a good reason. Kids should have a safe place to be themselves.

If they can’t do that at home, schools owe it to them to be that safe place.

Dianne Skoll Ottawa

The problem I find with schools keeping secrets from parents is not that secrets are hard to keep. My concern is more fundamental: The legal guardians of a child (usually the parents) have the right to know about anything that affects their child’s well-being. Public schools may not usurp guardianship of any child by withholding information from parents.

Our public school system, mandated to educate children toward successful citizenship, is critically important to Canadian democracy. If it oversteps its mandate, thoughtful parents will likely vote with their feet.

Judith Anderson Burnaby, B.C.

While this opinion acknowledges the harm caused when requiring parental consent for social gender transitions, the conclusion, that informing parents is the best approach, would be equally harmful.

The premise is that withholding this information would result in accidental outings, because parents would easily find signs of gender non-conformity, or classmates would be unable to keep quiet. I can understand Canadians’ discomfort with schools keeping this information from parents. But that plays down the reality that some parents would be disapproving, doubtful or prejudiced when informed, as well as the ensuing harm, not to mention children’s right to privacy.

The framing of this issue as “parental rights” is just one example I see of the movement to roll back LGBTQ+ rights, which is unfortunately arriving in Canada.

Peter Elmer Hamilton

Chilling work

Re “Remembering the dark history of Chile’s military coup, 50 years on” (Sept. 11): When waves of Chilean refugees fled to Canada, well-meaning psychiatrists “had no experience working with victims of torture.”

In 1977, Amnesty International’s Canadian Medical Group was formed. Its physician members, including psychiatrists, began documenting and treating the sequelae of torture, initially in dozens of Chilean and then other refugees. Their work led to the publication of articles in peer-reviewed Canadian medical journals and a conference on the medical aspects of torture. The Canadian Centre for Victims of Torture was also founded in 1977 and continues to document and treat victims of torture from more than 120 countries.

Physicians, through the intimacy of the doctor-patient relationship, heard and catalogued excruciating and detailed reports of torture and other forms of degradation. It all began with Chilean refugees.

Philip Berger OC, MD; Toronto

All falls down

Re “House of cards” (Letters, Sept. 11): “Why do we not hear that 10 Downing Street or the White House are rodent-infested and need tearing down?”

In 1948, arguably the most stressful year of Harry Truman’s U.S. presidency, the floor of his daughter Margaret’s room at the White House fell in underneath her piano. Truman was previously informed that his bathroom was in danger of collapsing into the parlour below.

Millions of dollars would need to be spent on restorations, but initially no word was released publicly as the president was engaged in a tough bid for re-election. It was believed that any damage to the White House would be blamed on Truman himself, to the ostensible benefit of his Republican opponent, Thomas Dewey.

W. Selby Martin Bracebridge, Ont.

Do it yourself

Re “For novice brain surgeons, AI offers a way to practise on virtual grey matter before the real stuff” (Sept. 6): Although a documented dunderhead throughout high school, I have recently, with the help of YouTube, learned how to balance basic chemical equations.

Could this brain-surgery simulator open a new career path for me? How hard can it be?

It’s not rocket science.

Farley Helfant Toronto

Reflections

Re “Letters to the cartoonist: ‘Brian Gable is the most brilliant cartoonist ever. I mourn and celebrate his retirement’ ” (Sept. 8): I am thrilled to see such an outpouring from Brian Gable supporters. Mr. Gable for prime minister, perhaps?

In a more serious vein, we often struggle with what it is to be Canadian. What is our true identity? What makes us different from you-know-who south of us? What do we value?

I don’t profess to know the answer to any of these questions, but for me (and especially my wife) the answers surely were found in Mr. Gable’s work. I find that no one else – no journalist, novelist or commentator – has so accurately reflected how Canadians view the world, and themselves.

A job exceptionally well done, and a retirement well deserved.

Don Forgeron Toronto

As I relish the manifold warm and extensive tributes to the inspiring artistry of Brian Gable, only one thought remains: In the hallowed tradition of the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour, can a Gable medal for editorial cartoons be far behind?

R. Bruce Stock London, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com