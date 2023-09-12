Open this photo in gallery: Multiplex homes at 377 Broadview Ave. in Toronto.Michael Muraz/Michael Muraz

Re “Blame Trudeau for housing, sure – but the real fault belongs to your local mayor” (Editorial, Sept. 11): Cities remain “creatures of the province.” Toronto residents have seen how a provincial government can run roughshod over a city at any time and for any reason (or no reason at all).

But if I put quibbling aside and accept The Globe and Mail’s conclusion, why are mayors and city councils so reluctant to make necessary changes to zoning laws? I find the answer is twofold: activist ratepayer groups (that is, homeowners) and political cowardice. The former are motivated by NIMBYism and the latter put self-interest ahead of doing the right thing.

Of course, self-interest is behind both groups. I can see no way to rid ourselves of knee-jerk NIMBYism. There is a way to rid ourselves of political cowards, but finding better leaders to replace them is increasingly challenging.

Steve Soloman Toronto

If I was a developer with access to plots of developable land, it would be in my self-interest to maximize profit by building the biggest, most expensive units I could. I would sell them to the highest bidder, including investors who have no intention of occupying the dwellings themselves.

There would be little incentive for me to build more modest and affordable housing units, and to sell them for a reasonable profit to low- and middle-income residents. Relaxing municipal zoning standards and releasing greenbelt and agricultural lands to developers would not necessarily result in affordable homes for Canadians.

Jamie Alley Saanich, B.C.

Okay, let’s change the density rules in major cities to reverse restrictive zoning rules. Great idea.

However, the immediate effect would be to instantly increase the market value of rezoned land, thereby benefitting developers. As a condition of providing such largesse, perhaps we ought to require developers to actually build proper low-cost housing.

Alan Shanoff Toronto

Alberta energized

The news that “Alberta’s ‘war room’ is back with massive ad spending revealed in annual report” (Sept. 7) comes just days after “Enbridge bets big on natural gas with $9.4-billion acquisition of three U.S. utilities” (Sept. 6) and weeks after energy executives signalled their focus is back to oil (“Suncor should return to its oil production roots, focus on ‘fundamentals’ over energy transition, says CEO” – Report on Business, Aug. 16)

The Alberta taxpayer is on the hook for tens of millions of dollars in advertising and advocacy for those companies and others in that massively profitable sector. If there is any doubt as to who the government and taxpayers of Alberta are in service to, this news should clearly answer that question.

Paul Childs Edmonton

Roll out

Re “Rolling SUV fatsos – including their plumper electric versions – need to pay a weight-based tax” (Report on Business, Sept. 9): The real solution should be a rubber tax.

Tires wear proportionally with weight and distance driven, and also proportionally with road wear while indifferent to a vehicle’s energy source. Imagine a person who buys a humongous car but rarely drives it: They may cause less road wear than a tiny car driven huge distances.

A rubber tax would be a rare perfect solution for user-pay toward road maintenance. Far better than a gas tax.

Rupert Crighton Oakville, Ont.

Sleep on it

Re “In Europe, the sleeper train makes a comeback” (Sept. 6): Via Rail operates sleeper service on three routes: Toronto-Vancouver (The Canadian), Winnipeg-Churchill and Halifax-Montreal. The Canadian is a national treasure, while Winnipeg-Churchill serves remote communities.

Halifax-Montreal is within that sweet spot of 800 to 1,200 kilometres where sleeper trains make environmental and practical sense. Unfortunately, Via does not have enough equipment or funding to restore it to six-days-a-week service (it was reduced to thrice weekly in 2012 budget cuts). A sleeper train that does not operate every day is not a viable travel option for most people.

Many popular cross-border city pairs, such as Toronto-Chicago, Toronto-New York and Montreal-Washington, also fall in that sweet spot and would benefit from daily sleeper service operated by Via and Amtrak.

Sleeper trains used to play an integral role in daily life all over North America. As we move toward more sustainable travel options, sleeper trains have the potential to play that role again.

Jason Shron President, Rapido Trains Markham, Ont.

Olympic hopes

Re “Canada’s men’s basketball team gives the country a squad we can all get behind” (Sept. 11): As a diehard Canadian basketball fan, it was most heartwarming to see the men’s team win bronze at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, led by our mega-superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This historic achievement would not have been possible without the superb coaching of Jordi Fernandez. Unlike coaches of past talented teams that came up short, I saw him make the right decisions at the right times, particularly in the Spain game. The team and our country were rewarded, including with an Olympic berth next year.

Hopefully next year we will be at full strength with Andrew Wiggins and Jamal Murray joining the team, and we will reach the pinnacle of success: an Olympic gold. We have the talent to do so. And now, the coach.

Thanks to Mr. Fernandez for helping make this possible.

Rod MacDonald Thornhill, Ont.

New history

Re “Go down in history” (Letters, Sept. 11): Pierre Berton and Peter C. Newman were giants of Canadian history. But I disagree with a letter-writer that there is no one taking their place.

Robert Bothwell, Charlotte Gray, Jack Granatstein, Margaret MacMillan, Adam Shoalts and J.D.M Stewart are just a handful of many fine history writers whose work continues to inform who we are as Canadians.

Carol Anderson Toronto

Missed connection

Re “Thank you” (Editorial Cartoon, Sept. 5): Brian Gable is a national treasure, an essential service and a therapist for keeping a sane perspective on the news, personalities and nonsense. Thanks to him for making these past decades a delight.

I think a retrospective of his art should be arranged at the National Gallery of Canada. All those in favour?

Alwyn Robertson Toronto

I burst into tears when I saw this cartoon.

We are happy for Brian Gable, but will miss him more than words can ever say. His wit, sarcasm, honesty, truth and bravery reaches into our souls in split seconds, with a resounding feeling of connection.

Lynn and Krzys Krzywiecki Sarnia, Ont.

