Public works

Re “Public sector workers and Ottawa prepare to lock horns over double-digit wage union demands” (Feb. 9): I believe that public servants should receive good pay, but benefits and pay increases should be tied to what the average Canadian receives and not inflation.

Some of the richest pensions in this country are those paid by taxpayers. Eventually they may be unaffordable.

In addition, there seems to be no accountability for work. Things can move at glacial speeds. If the government were a business, it would probably have closed years ago.

As the benefactors of these riches, there is likely little will on the part of government employees to make changes or acknowledge these imbalances.

Erika McDonald London, Ont.

Re “Better spent” (Letters, Feb. 9): A letter-writer asks why the federal government is spending $22.2-billion on consultants when they could simply hire more civil servants. Bad news: We’re doing both.

The civil service has increased 30 per cent since 2015, or nearly 60,000 additional employees (”The Trudeau government’s hiring sprees need to end” – Editorial, Jan. 9). What these tens of billions of dollars in federal spending have accomplished is anybody’s guess.

It’s no wonder bombastic rhetoric about the futility and waste of government resonates with the public.

Christopher Price Toronto

The fix

Re “Why the health care funding decision matters, quite personally, to all Canadians” (Feb. 8): Those 13 premiers and one Prime Minister should be made to sit for “endless hours” on “cheap vinyl chairs,” in a sterile emergency waiting room where day and night mix, or in a care home waiting for hip-replacement surgery to start living again.

They don’t seem to get it. They should be ashamed for having accomplished nothing while Canadians politely wait for “something better.”

Marianne Orr Brampton, Ont.

Re “We need bold reform to fix family health care” (Feb. 7): Study after study shows that the best way forward for family medicine is the creation of family health teams, as they are called in Ontario. They provide exemplary care and promote high satisfaction amongst care providers and the people they serve.

I helped create the FHT at North York General Hospital, one of the first in the province. Now providing comprehensive care to over 90,000 people, it is composed of case workers, social workers, chiropodists, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, registered nurses, physician assistants and 93 family physicians, many of whom are recent graduates.

Everything was headed in the right direction with an upsurge in graduates choosing family medicine, until Ontario placed a limit on FHTs more than a half-decade ago. Even now, the government only launches a small number of them.

My suggestion: Doug Ford should announce that he is making FHTs available to every family physician in the province.

Val Rachlis MD Toronto

In practice

Re “Too many serious violent offenders are being released on bail” (Feb. 6): Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld is correct: Pretrial release on no or little bail has become a source of reoffending in Canada and the United States.

One causation of the problem: prosecutors and judges. Each profession has discretion that, at times, is being used inappropriately.

Realistically, the only remedy available is the amending of the law. There seems to be great reluctance to do so.

It is admirable to be vigilant for criminal-justice reform. All countries over-incarcerate and bail has traditionally been a source for discrimination that allows the wealthy to be more likely to be released.

It should be obvious from current research that bail laws and practices are not working, and we are all the less safe as a result. We fail to make necessary changes at our peril.

Eugene Hyman Judge, Santa Clara County Superior Court (retired) Los Altos, Calif.

House poor

Re “Soaring housing costs are turning cities into citadels for the rich” (Editorial, Feb. 8): There’s obviously a need for housing, as evidenced by the number of people struggling with sky-high mortgages or rents or, worse, living in tents or shelters or on sidewalks. What I find debatable is the misnomer “affordable housing.”

To whom and by what metrics? How do we build affordable houses when land is usually the most expensive piece of the puzzle? During construction, do builders use cheaper materials and second-hand appliances? What about contractor profit? Utilities and taxes?

When food can be barely affordable, affordable housing sounds to me like a political sound bite and little more.

Paul Baumberg Dead Man’s Flats, Alta.

Re “Fraudsters impersonating homeowners to sell real estate on the rise since pandemic” (Feb. 7): In order to log into many secure apps and websites, I have to do two-factor authentication. I also get notification warnings if I log in using a different computer.

However, to buy (or steal) a million-dollar house? No problem: Two pieces of old-school identification are sufficient.

I am sure that if there is commitment to and personal interest in this issue, it can be stopped. But the main person affected is the poor homeowner.

This is reminiscent of the failure to act on the epidemic of car thefts, despite the authorities’ knowledge of how they are stolen and where they end up.

Irv Salit Toronto

Tuned in

Re “CBC signals plans to go full streaming, ending traditional TV and radio broadcasts” (Feb. 7): My daughter lives alone in a yurt on tiny Cortes Island in British Columbia, and her sole income is a disability pension.

CBC Radio is her source of news and entertainment. She would be devastated if it moved to online only, as she does not possess any form of computer.

Shirley Williams Hamilton

For years, CBC Radio was my faithful companion as I travelled Canada. I have a list of its station frequencies in the grey cloth bag that carries my iPod.

Now that I’m more sedentary, I automatically flick the switch on my radio in the mornings and at bedtime. And now the CBC wants to cut me off? I’m not going to be eating data on a cellphone or wrestling with my computer in the middle of the night.

CBC Radio doesn’t just appeal to us geezers. It’s a faithful companion to my son-in-law while driving many kilometres to his next scuba adventure.

I’m horrified at the thought of losing my faithful companion.

Anne Moon Victoria

