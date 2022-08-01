Pope Francis greets Nunavut Commissioner Eva Aariak in Iqaluit, on July 29.VATICAN MEDIA/Reuters

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Greater than

Re Senior RCMP Officer Says He Was Told Not To Disclose Call From Lucki (July 29): Surely the government’s obligation to protect the public, with legislation that might prevent the sale of lethal weapons, takes precedence over a legal technicality that might compromise an investigation.

I would have been outraged if RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki had failed to provide governing authorities with the necessary information about the weapons used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Public safety should not be sacrificed for the sake of police secrecy.

George Zukerman Surrey, B.C.

Post-papal visit

Re What We Are Still Waiting For The Pope To Say (July 29): If I were Indigenous, I would be deeply disappointed with the Pope’s various apologies, carefully worded as they are to pin responsibility on local branches of the church, and on individuals.

The church may be administratively decentralized, but doctrine flows from the top. The priests and nuns who ran residential schools were not freelancing; they were implementing policies based on doctrine straight from the Vatican.

That’s why the Catholic Church as a whole should be liable for the harms done in its name.

James Duthie Nanaimo, B.C.

Nice try. Pope Francis travels all the way to Canada with trunk loads of fancy costume, legions of advisers and reams of precisely researched and constructed speeches. After six days he leaves, having created more controversy than solace.

An apology is usually a short, simple and unqualified expression of regret. Better luck next time.

Marty Cutler Toronto

It was hard to watch the Pope’s visit to Canada. As a settler and former Catholic, I have competing emotions.

Okay, he is here. That’s good. He apologized for bad apples. Less good. He evangelized. Not good.

What I try to remember is that the church is not monolithic. Like all institutions, there are great political divides within the clergy: conservatives and liberals; straight and gay; old and young.

Has he taken a step toward reconciliation? Yes. Was it satisfying? To some, perhaps. Did it leave me wanting more? It did.

Patrick O’Neill Toronto

Re ‘Lost In Translation’: Vatican Clears Up Comments About Probe (July 28): Last week, Pope Francis delivered his apology in Spanish to the Indigenous community in Maskwacis, Alta. Spanish is a language that has many words rich and deep in meaning. I am a native speaker and understand the Pope’s choice of words.

The English word “investigation” commonly alludes to an examination of existing known issues, alleged facts and implications, while busqueda means a deeper, continuing search for the truth in all matters relating to an issue, including those of the past not yet uncovered or wrongly described. The difference in these terms is critical and, understandably, caused concern in the Indigenous community.

It is unfortunate that a more accurate translation was not provided, particularly as one would assume the translator had a copy of the Pope’s remarks prior to its delivery.

Morris Maduro Edmonton

Re Survivors Call For Broader Papal Apology (July 29): Pope Francis said the Catholic Church in Canada is on a “new path.” Sadly, he seems mistaken.

Most dioceses have not even begun to review their governance and leadership. Catholic laypeople, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, are largely excluded from official decision-making, including the selection and oversight of bishops and priests.

Any large organization whose all-male leaders are unaccountable, except occasionally within their own tight circle, is almost guaranteed to be abusive and corrupt. For the love of God, fix this. There has been too much agony and abuse.

Tom Urbaniak Sydney, N.S.

One need only go to the website of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops to read their clear disavowal of the Doctrine of Discovery in March, 2016. The Vatican also advised the United Nations of its rejection of the doctrine in 2010, during discussion of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

There is an outstanding call by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for the Canadian government to disavow the doctrine which, unlike the Catholic Church, it has not done. There is indeed more action required, but the ball should be in Ottawa’s court, not the Vatican’s.

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

As an institution, built and sustained for centuries by mere human beings, the Catholic Church is no different from any institution, government, country or public enterprise: destined to be imperfect, capable of change and driven by self-preservation.

All will eventually be held accountable through public discourse. Discrimination, hate and the ugliness of wars are stains on the nature of our better selves. I have lived long enough to witness real change in response to dialogues between peoples, and hope remains the one thing that sustains us.

Continued courage to those who seek to engage in our human imperfections as we struggle together.

Joan McNamee Kamloops, B.C.

“Canadian bishops are working with the Vatican in the hope of issuing a new statement from the Catholic Church on the Doctrine of Discovery.” Perhaps this new statement should simply comprise a reaffirmation of Pope Paul III’s Sublimus Dei of 1537.

It states that “the said Indians and all other people who may later be discovered by Christians, are by no means to be deprived of their liberty or the possession of their property, even though they be outside the faith of Jesus Christ; and that they may and should, freely and legitimately, enjoy their liberty and the possession of their property; nor should they be in any way enslaved; should the contrary happen, it shall be null and have no effect.”

John Moses Delaware and Upper Mohawk bands, Six Nations of the Grand River Territory

Better politicians

Re If We Want Better Municipal Politicians, We Should Pay Better Wages (July 25): Having served as a part-time municipal representative for 19 years and having appeared before 350 municipalities nationally on behalf of my employers over 35 years, I concluded long ago that better municipal politicians has more to do with competence than remuneration.

If remuneration was the solution to the problem identified by contributor Zachary Spicer, then Canadians should be better served by their current federal government, whose MPs now earn $189,500 per annum.

If taxpayers want better municipal politicians, they should ask candidates the following: What is the role of municipal government? Can you read a balance sheet? Have you ever managed people? Do you have a relevant formal education? What volunteer leadership experience do you have?

If these questions were prerequisites for elected service, Mr. Spicer’s concerns about better municipal politicians would largely melt away, as would the pay issue.

John Challinor II Councillor, Ward 2; Milton, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com