Open this photo in gallery: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media in Calgary, on Sept. 18.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Pension play

Re “Alberta eyes more than half of CPP’s assets in report on provincial plan” (Sept. 21): Are we one family or not? This vital question arises from the report that suggests Alberta is owed $334-billion from the Canada Pension Plan.

Alberta’s average annual income, according to Statistics Canada, is the highest in Canada by a long shot. Part of the reason is oil and other natural resources, which have generously filled provincial coffers and the pockets of Albertans for over half a century.

Good on you Alberta, but is beggar thy neighbour an appropriate attitude for Premier Danielle Smith to take, given that Alberta is, after all, one fortunate province among many?

In families where the older generation is often sitting on substantial assets, thanks mainly to homes purchased decades ago that have now wildly escalated in value, it is natural to share this wealth. It’s what families do, often helping the younger generation with down payments on homes. There is satisfaction, even joy, in sharing. I think most Albertans share this perspective.

Michael Craig Owen Sound, Ont.

If Alberta wants to take half the Canadian Pension Plan assets because they contributed the most based on their petroleum economy, they can also assume all responsibility for fossil-fuel-caused climate damage. Fair is fair.

Jocelyn Lewis Vancouver

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Alberta for work, eventually retired and returned to their home province. Does Premier Danielle Smith plan to take their contributions from the Canada Pension Plan and provide them with a pension, or does that become the responsibility of the other provinces?

Hugh Molesworth Orangeville, Ont.

In 2020, Alberta Investment Management Corp., a government-owned investment management corporation, lost $4-billion of their roughly $110-billion in assets because of risky investments. In addition, AIMCo had a loss on investments in 2022 of 3.4 per cent, while Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System earned a profit of 4.2 per cent, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan gained 4 per cent, and Canadian Pension Plan achieved 6.8 per cent.

If Albertans decide to bet their future retirement income on this quality of investment expertise, I think we would see a reverse flow of young people out of Alberta regardless of the price of housing.

Coleen Clark Toronto

Greenbelt U-turn

Re “Ford reverses Greenbelt plans, says opening up land a ‘mistake’” (Sept. 22): The decision by Ontario Premier Doug Ford to return land to the Greenbelt is a good first step. Now more needs to be done.

The government needs to put the easements back on the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve, stop gutting the housing density provisions in the A Place to Grow plan, and follow the tenets of the government’s own Report of the Ontario Housing Affordability Task Force.

These measures will produce cheaper growth, less urban sprawl, protect the environment and encourage food production, while supporting more housing in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. We know what to do, let’s just get the job done.

David Morley Pickering, Ont.

Let’s give credit where it is due. Premier Doug Ford’s decision to reverse Greenbelt developments is welcome and appreciated. Instead of gloating, those of us who opposed the government should celebrate the capacity for a politician to acknowledge a mistake. It gives us hope.

Katherine Peel Toronto

Transparency on India

Re “Canadians are owed the full truth on India” (Editorial, Sept. 21): Justin Trudeau has lost the benefit of the doubt. Since sweeping into power promising a new era of transparency, Canadians instead have been served an increasing level of opaqueness.

As evidenced by the withholding of documents pertaining to the firing of Chinese scientists in our microbiology lab in Winnipeg, or never having disclosed the legal opinion cited as the impetus for invoking the Emergencies Act, Canadians have been routinely deprived of information that would permit genuine scrutiny into the actions of this government.

Based on this track record, I am not convinced the evidence in this India case will ever be released, as called for by this editorial. The Trudeau government’s reflexive approach for political posturing and obsession with optics as a means of satiating the public ironically continues to undermine its own credibility, both at home and abroad.

Angelo Mele Newmarket, Ont.

Re “Did India assassinate a Canadian citizen?” (Opinion, Sept. 20): Andrew Coyne states: “The Prime Minister was careful in his speech not to accuse it [the government of India] directly.“

I would argue that Justin Trudeau was the opposite of careful. First off, he is making comments on a continuing criminal investigation, which typically is a complete no-go. Secondly, he is making his accusation based on “allegations of a potential link.”

An allegation is a claim or assertion typically without proof. Not only are they allegations, but they are allegations only of a potential link.

Mr. Trudeau’s speech on the first day back in Parliament raising allegations of state-sponsored murder was unprecedented in our House of Commons. If he has the irrefutable proof, which is what would be expected of him to have made such an accusation, then the Prime Minister needs to present it. If he cannot provide it at this time, or worse it does not exist, then his speech was unprecedented for a different reason.

Rob McCullough Edmonton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a dangerous political move by locking horns with two major powers, namely Russia and India. I hope his members of Parliament and caucus or cabinet will stop him from further negative moves. Enough damage has already been done to many aspects of the economy and policies in general.

Samir Mohareb Mississauga

Canada and India are friends and will remain so regardless of the present controversy over the killing of a Canadian Sikh. Getting all the facts on the table with dispatch will help resolve this controversy.

The recent report on this matter refers only to “allegations” of a “potential” India link. Any kind of act of violence that took place in Canada or elsewhere needs full investigation and full public disclosure of its results.

I am reminded of the U.S. allegations of weapons of mass destruction and their aftermath. Canada rightly sought stronger evidence from its allies before responding to requests to join the Iraq War.

It is in the interest of all of Canadian citizens to take a pause, and get all the facts on the table, before running to conclusions. As a wise man once said, “Haste makes waste.” A full public inquiry makes sense. Transparency and accountability go hand in hand. India and Canada ties go hand in hand, too.

Vinod Sahgal Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com