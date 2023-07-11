Open this photo in gallery: Somebody drinks a beer in Trinity Bellwoods Park, Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Fair share

Re “Will Canada attend NATO’s Vilnius summit offering cuts or cash?” (July 7): If there were international organizations requiring member states to dedicate a specified percentage of GDP to housing, education or health care, I hope Canada would take such requirements just as seriously as the spending aspirations of NATO.

NATO serves two distinct purposes: the defence of Europe and the defence of North America. It doesn’t bother me that Canada should spend proportionately less on the defence of Europe than NATO’s European members. But Canada should carry its fair share in the defence of North America.

Expenditures for North American defence are likely to vary significantly over decades, because a large proportion will be for constructing early warning infrastructure. Canada’s amount should be left to bilateral negotiations with the United States. It seems reasonable that expenditures should be project-related, rather than a minimum percentage of GDP.

It may be appropriate to have separate expenditure standards for NATO’s European and North American members.

Bruce Couchman Ottawa

Best bankruptcy

Re “Government intervention keeps mortgage defaults at bay, at a cost” (July 7): At the surface, a government that applies pressure on banks to keep mortgages from defaulting is hard to object to. However, such interventions can be incredibly damaging, not just to the financial system but for debtors.

If a person owes debts that are impossible to repay, dragging out the misery seems an act of cruelty. Bankruptcy legislation is intended to help “honest but unfortunate debtors.” It is an act of mercy.

After people are discharged from bankruptcy, they can get on with their lives. After seven years, it is expunged from their credit records.

Our government should stop interfering with market transactions and let banks do their jobs. Banks are fully capable of handling the emotionally challenging task of collections, debt restructuring and, if necessary, foreclosures.

Our government should give these unfortunate debtors a helping hand, perhaps covering the costs of bankruptcy proceedings or finding ways to expedite the process.

John Shepherd Richmond, B.C.

Gone nuclear

Re “Ontario looks to build first full-scale nuclear power plant in decades” (Report on Business, July 6): The public zeitgeist around nuclear energy has certainly changed over the last 50 years. Today, it seems the risk of radiation leaks and storing radioactive spent nuclear fuel is not generally seen as an issue, at least compared to the global-warming problem.

Our federal government and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault, a former activist environmentalist, are in favour of nuclear expansion. Meanwhile, Ontario’s Durham Region recently tested the nuclear public alerting system, designed to warn of radiation leaks.

I wonder what that same activist environmentalist’s opinion on nuclear power expansion might have been 50 years ago, when there was more public angst around nuclear power. Who knows, maybe we weren’t so wrong back then?

Paul Watson Ottawa

Root cause

Re “Wildfires across Canada to pose danger for rest of summer, government warns” (July 7): With the shock and awe of today’s wildfire situation, why are we not taking the government’s previous announcement of planting two billion trees as a great reforestation opportunity?

Net zero has many definitions and the government should accelerate this program from its current morbid state.

Chris Tworek Calgary

Office space

Re “Office vacancy rate in Canada rose in second quarter to highest level since 1994, report says” (Report on Business, July 5): I do not understand why some of these properties cannot be repurposed and turned into rental accommodations.

Given the acute shortage of housing, someone should start thinking more creatively.

Susan Glickman Toronto

Spend better

Re “Dose of reality” (Letters, July 6): A letter-writer proposes a “dedicated health tax” to help with our failing health care system.

First, we already have a tax for that: It’s called income tax and health care should be one of its main priorities. Secondly, we have been spending like drunken sailors, with only glib statements such as, “How can we afford not to?” about running deficits and managing in the future.

The interest payments on our debts are coming home to roost. More taxes, at a time when we are likely on the precipice of a recession, would only make things worse.

It should be about priorities. If government wants to spend billions on batteries (”With Stellantis, Volkswagen deals, Ontario eyes bigger role in battery plant subsidies” – July 7) and other handouts, maybe have a separate tax and we can debate if those items are really worth it. But not for health care.

Rob McCullough Edmonton

Return trip

Re “Construction, make-work projects and the bright side to the dark side” (Online, July 6): I just completed a five-week round trip to Revelstoke, B.C., from Halifax and drove the Trans-Canada Highway for the first time.

The highway was excellent, other than the stretch just past Ottawa and over Lake Superior to the Manitoba border. The road is two single lanes (does that qualify as a highway?) and in poor condition with potholes and stones. Drivers frequently go through small towns at 50 kilometres an hour or slower, depending on traffic.

Yes, Ontario is making upgrades at various stretches. But surely to qualify as a highway, the government should push a new twinned road all the way through the province. That would truly open up Northern Ontario and bring more through traffic to the area with the associated financial benefits.

On a side note, I have a cracked windshield from a rock on my return leg over Lake Superior.

John Mains Halifax

Cheers?

Re “Canada’s cities need to get to the tippling point” (Editorial, July 6): I quit going to Canadian Football League games decades ago, when I realized that the stadiums cared more about selling alcohol than football, and flung beer cans and fights in the stands were fine as long as money was being made.

Resolve the potential for cretinous behaviour and legalize whatever is wanted. But resolve the issues first.

Doug James Calgary

The issue I see is not about letting “Canadians stroll to their nearest park” with booze. The issues arise after they get wherever they’re going.

John Grimley Toronto

In my experience, people on pot are peaceable, whereas people on beer are not.

I hope for peaceable picnics.

Michael Feld Vancouver

