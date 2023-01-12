Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Jan. 10.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Re Ottawa Finalizes Deal To Buy Fleet Of F-35 Fighter Jets (Jan. 10): I recall that Stephen Harper wanted to buy F-35s when they were just past the design stage. All the cool kids were going to do it (George W. Bush and Dick Cheney). The Liberals suggested we wait until one flew and landed, safely.

Stephen Harper still wanted to buy F-35s when they were somewhat flying regularly, but the weapons systems were not, well, “weaponing.” The Liberals suggested we wait until one flew, blew stuff up and landed, safely.

After being elected, Justin Trudeau had the audacity to remind us that other countries weren’t yet lining up to buy F-35s until they worked as promised. The jet now flies, blows stuff up, lands safely.

We are going to buy a bunch of F-35s, the ones that work now and cost more. I can live with that.

Bruce Mason Toronto

Opposed

Re Poilievre’s Passport Story Raises Doubts (Jan. 11). It is heartening to learn that Pierre Poilievre took time out of his busy schedule to listen to a tale of woe from a man who allegedly missed his own wedding in Cuba.

However, I would caution the Opposition Leader to be more careful should he get a call from a supposed nephew, claiming to need a couple thousand dollars to avoid jail time.

Peter Tobin Ottawa

Re Liberal Contracts Up For Investigation (Jan. 11): Although I hardly ever agree with Pierre Poilievre, I think he’s right that spending huge amounts of money on federal consultants is not the way to go. Canadians should have a fully capable public service, including experts of all kinds.

In the 1990s, there was a report by Secor Group about the Canadian International Development Agency losing the ability to properly supervise agents in the field after folding its professional services division. It sounds like the federal government is doing the same everywhere now with outside consultants, who have far less skin in the game to get things right.

If this continues, the government would end up with only clerks and administrators as the public service.

Brian Tansey Ottawa

In time

Re Federal Liberals’ Just-transition Pledge Is Performative For Party’s Base Far Off Prairies (Jan. 7): It is sad to see Danielle Smith and her defenders attack proposed federal legislation because it refers to a “just transition” from fossil fuels, which are largely responsible for the climate crisis that has set Fort McMurray and the rest of humanity on fire (when it isn’t drowning or starving us).

Legislation focused on ensuring that workers and communities currently dependent on the production of fossil fuels are not abandoned, but transitioned to more sustainable occupations and industries, surely qualifies as just, alien as that term may be to those who prioritize economic values.

Defenders of business as usual, no matter its consequences for life on this planet, also ignore that the legislation hopefully will address the needs of vulnerable and impoverished consumers of fossil fuels, many the subjects of environmental racism.

Listening to Ms. Smith and her supporters would leave us spinning in the dark.

Gail Greer Sociologist and environmentalist (retired) Toronto

Something’s gotta give

Re With An Aging Population, The Struggle To Balance Work And Caregiving Responsibilities Comes At A Great Cost For Many (Jan. 9): In Quebec, we get money from the government. We can pay a caregiver for my mother 20 hours a week.

She has advanced Alzheimer’s and 20 hours isn’t enough, so we pay for an additional 20 hours. The total cost per month is less than paying for a place in long-term care, plus my mom is in her own home with nice company five days per week.

My mom is safe, happy and well taken care of. She is not a burden and I actually have a life. Taxes are high in Quebec; I feel blessed to live here because of amazing programs like this one.

But elder-care programs like this one should not just be in Quebec. All Canadians should have access to programs like this. It’s cheaper, better and so much better for everyone.

Monique Dykstra Montreal

Since a serious stroke hit my then-82-year-old mother in 2014, I’ve joined the exhausted, overextended caregiver army, though in a country with far fewer support systems than exist in Canada.

During these eight-plus years of care, I’ve found the biggest frustrations (beyond U.S. private insurance) to be attitudes that include no grey, no nuance. One is considered either a stupid martyr for caring for someone at home, or an ungrateful disaster of a child who should be disinherited for even looking at long-term facilities or respite care.

There have to be other ways to manage this life crisis that will hit nearly every family at some point. There have to be. In both countries.

Mary Stanik Tucson, Ariz.

As the chair of Kerry’s Place autism services and the parent of two grown children with multiple mental-health disorders who will need care throughout their lives, I am all too aware of the toll caregiving takes on individuals’ lives.

It becomes a never-ending commitment that leaves caregivers physically and emotionally drained, with little time for themselves. In order to move forward, caregivers need to accept that their lives won’t be as hoped for or planned. And for those seeking respite, the system is indeed difficult to navigate, with a dearth of available professional caregivers.

As a compassionate society, we should change this paradigm. Caregiving is noble work that should be prized in a kind, just society.

Jan Stewart Toronto

Sub on

Re Ronaldo Was Brought To Saudi Club For One Reason, And It Isn’t To Play Soccer (Sports, Jan. 5): Although Cristiano Ronaldo can be criticized for many things, his recent signing of a contract in Saudi Arabia for an estimated $286-million should not be one of them.

We live in a world where athletes, movie stars, entertainers and CEOs, to name just a few, command outrageous salaries. The only ones who should be criticized are ordinary people, like ourselves, who support the outrageous prices of tickets and celebrity-endorsed products. No one forces us to pay thousands of dollars for sporting events, concerts or sneakers.

I can only hope there is someone out there looking for an “ambassador” and willing to offer a lucrative contract to a retired physician past his “best-before date.” I am open to all offers!

Michael Gilman Toronto

