Worth doing?

Re SNC Asks Staff To Take Three-month Pay Cut (Report on Business, March 31): There was a time, not so long ago, that when executives knew times were tough, they had to put whatever profit back into the company, use whatever was put aside to get through the rough time. Not any more.

Not only do executives seem to expect corporate welfare from government, they also expect employees to take wage cuts – the ones who hold up the company, and whose salaries pale to those of the executives but are now expected to do the belt-tightening.

The part that appalls me is that many company heads say they are reducing their salaries by the same percentage. Laugh, cry, fume: Do the math on a 20-per-cent cut of an executive’s salary compared with an employee’s. Let them come out publicly and compare take-home pay.

Cady Williams Toronto

Pulling teeth

Re Dentists Press Insurers For Payouts After Coronavirus Closures (Report on Business, March 31): If I may suggest, another loser during this crisis should be the insurance industry. The plight of dentists dealing with their insurers, along with the failure of travel insurers to cover many issues, should necessitate that the government take a close look at how the industry operates.

I myself cut short a Florida holiday, partly at the urging of the Prime Minister and partly because of the “weasel words” I received from my insurance company. At the least, insurance policies should be written in easy-to-read language with an emphasis on clarity of coverage.

Jim Quigley Sudbury

All the world’s a stage

Re Donald Trump, The Risk-taker, Is Gambling With Lives (March 30): Contributor Niall Ferguson connects gamblers in the fiction of Dostoevsky, Dickens and Trollope to the presence of Donald Trump today. I wondered where I would place the American President in the pantheon of characters drawn by that other great chronicler of ne’er do wells. Had I encountered someone like him in any of Shakespeare’s plays?

Not for one moment did I think of the kings or the dukes or the military commanders. My first thought was of one particular character, a performer of parts and a purveyor of malapropos. He is bossy, loud and garrulous and utterly ignorant. He struts and orders around his small group of sycophants, and Shakespeare named him most appropriately. Bottom appears in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a play where, underneath the comedy, there lurks the perennial threat of disruption and dislocation to the established order of things.

Mary Curran Whitby, Ont.

Re There’s No Point In Boycotting Trump TV (March 31): Television critic John Doyle raises a good point, and one that many news outlets have openly grappled with since the onset of COVID-19: whether to cover Donald Trump’s daily press briefings or boycott them altogether for their absurdity and self-promotion. Personally, watching his antics provides no end of comic relief during otherwise mundane days.

Despite the puerile behaviour, what is particularly disturbing is the constant lying. At one press conference, the President claimed that the United States is “on par” with South Korea on per capita COVID-19 testing, and that the population of Seoul is 38 million. The historians will have a field day!

James McCarney Oakville, Ont.

My American brother lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., a Republican enclave. I asked him how he’s coping with the pandemic. He said: “We’re listening to Trump but doing whatever Trudeau tells you to do.”

James Riordan Breckenridge, Que.

Drug plan

Re Trump’s ‘Miracle’ Drug Deserves A Chance (Opinion, March 28): Like the majority of the five million lupus patients worldwide, my daughter relies on a daily dose of hydroxychloroquine to control this disease. For many sufferers, this is the only treatment that works for them. Without appropriate medication, they face constant pain, immobility, possible organ failure and death.

Despite a lack of sound scientific research, this drug is being considered as a treatment to lessen symptoms of COVID-19. As a result, government research groups and even some medical establishments seem to be stockpiling it, rendering it increasingly unavailable for many lupus patients. They risk becoming further immune-compromised, adding to the intensive-care crisis we are experiencing should they contract the virus.

The Canadian government should ensure that lupus patients have access to a regular supply of hydroxychloroquine during the pandemic – for us, the situation is already critical.

Stephanie Villamil Pack Vancouver

Good things come…

Re Patients Anxious As Surgeries Across Country Are Postponed (March 28) and What Cancer Patients Can Teach Us About Surviving Coronavirus (March 26): I was a cancer patient twice, sick with two unrelated cancers.

Radiation for my first cancer was so lethal that it left me with permanent debilitations that I live with every day. More pertinently, surgery for my second cancer in 2003 coincided with the lockdown of Toronto’s University Health Network during the SARS outbreak, when all non-emergency surgeries were postponed indefinitely. It was another four weeks before I was in an operation room, followed by a week-long hospital stay without visitors, not even family.

All this happened before I even hit my mid-40s. Yet I am still here today, fully engaged with the world around me. Having cancer is indeed a life-changing experience, and a privileged one precisely because of that.

To all the cancer patients and others whose medical treatments have been disrupted by the current crisis, I say: Hang in there. They have not been forgotten by their medical teams – doctors just need time to make sure that patients get optimal treatment and care.

Theresa Lee Toronto

Pet rescue

Re Dogs In The Time Of Coronavirus: A New Family Member Changes Everything (March 31): Current health and economic conditions have brought many animal rescue endeavours to a screeching halt.

At many organizations, adoptions and fundraising have been suspended, yet pets must still be fed, walked, exercised, medicated and comforted. Volunteers are under a great deal of stress as they strive to continue exemplary care despite the circumstances.

Please don’t forget about these poor homeless pets. They are depending on all of us for survival.

Tracy Jessiman Halifax

Play your part, pt. 3

Re How Did You Win The War? I Stayed Home (Editorial, March 31). My grandfather served in the First World War. My father fought in the Second World War. I know health-care workers doing battle now on the frontlines against COVID-19. As a “civilian,” I am being asked to stay home with food, family, Netflix, books and booze. Not much of a sacrifice, really.

Thus my new motto: “On My Couch For My Country.”

Roger Smith Ottawa

