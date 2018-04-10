April 10: Canada’s pipeline impasse. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and B.C. Premier John Horgan: The Trans Mountain pipeline project has become a symbol of the debate around the environment and the economy, conflicting provincial interests, and federal and provincial powers. Mark Blinch and Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Canada’s pipeline impasse

Re Kinder Morgan Halts Spending On Trans Mountain Expansion (April 9): B.C. Premier John Horgan says he “profoundly” believes in the rights of British Columbians “to stand up and make sure we are doing everything we can to protect the interests of our province.” True enough. But he should also add that British Columbians have a duty to protect the interests of Canada, too.

Jim Paulin, Ottawa

Your editorial’s headline, Trans Mountain Is Now An Economic And Constitutional Disaster, misses the mark with respect to allocating accountability. It should have read: Trans Mountain Is Now An Economic And Constitutional Leadership Disaster.

Joel Doctor, Calgary

You take B.C. to task for standing up for its justified concerns over the potentially catastrophic impact of a bitumen spill on its coast, and refer to our hypocrisy.

The export of raw, unrefined bitumen is the export of Canadian refinery jobs. It is also the export of a material that would have a catastrophic impact on our coastline, coastal communities and the livelihoods drawn from that environment in the event of a spill.

Why is Alberta’s right to its resources deemed to supersede that of B.C.’s? Why must B.C.’s future be jeopardized to enrich Alberta’s?

You talk of the “national interest.” What’s in the national interest is a federal government that recognizes and honours individual provincial rights. By running roughshod over those rights, the Liberals are flirting with a return to the disaster of highly regionalized, single-issue federal parties and the divisions that sowed. The negative effects of that could linger long after this country rightly transitions to a necessary and inevitable clean-energy future.

John Zimmerman, Victoria

It’s time for the federal government to choose strength and competence over endless backroom cajoling and court actions. There is no Sunny Days solution. A whole economy hangs in the balance. The state of the situation, where national sovereignty is being so constantly insulted and diminished, is indeed catastrophic.

Ottawa should use its powers under the Constitution to stop B.C. from trying to kneecap this important national undertaking.

Peter Best, Sudbury, Ont.

With this controversy, we are about to find out if our Prime Minister is a statesman or a politician.

G. Wayne Brown, Nanaimo, B.C.

Grief, and questions

Re A Team, A Town And A Country United In Grief (April 9): I did not think it was possible to feel such overwhelming sorrow and loss and pain at the deaths of 15 people I did not even know.

And anger, now that I’ve seen and studied your picture of the collision site. If an earlier accident resulted in six deaths where these roads meet, why weren’t warning lights installed in each direction, with rumble strips on both roads?

Why? Fifteen times “why?”

Sarah Johnson, Regina

My thanks to Roy MacGregor. He poignantly captured the pain and the spirit of Saskatchewan (Athletes’ Dreams Cut Short, April 9).

Dick DeRyk, Yorkton, Sask.

Age? It’s always terminal

Unless we are struck down by a sudden and catastrophic event, we will all age-out sooner or later, and we will die.

Read any column of obituaries and you will see longevity celebrated and revered. Thinking of aging as a terminal condition need not play into our fears, as suggested. Rather, it can help us live to our fullest potential each day. It all depends on one’s point of view.

Tom Koch says that the story of the Brickendens’ deaths together “stops [my emphasis] us from asking why some seek to end rather than continue their lives.”

Quite the opposite: It contributes to the important and much-needed conversation. There will be as many answers to this question as there are individuals. The point is, we each need to determine this for ourselves, and having access to to medical assistance in dying (MAID) gives us choice, which, as Canadians, we value.G

Chantal Perrot, MAID assessor and provider, Toronto; member, Physicians Advisory Council, Dying with Dignity Canada

Gender and kids

Re The Brave New Age Of Gender-Neutral Kids (April 7): As a feminist (and as a girl who liked to “beat a pot like a drum”), I used to believe that “environment and culture are wholly responsible for human behaviour,” but that belief changed after I had my son.

I bought him a doll and a truck to play with, determined to raise him in a gender-neutral way. But the doll lay ignored in the corner, while his obsession with anything with wheels grew and grew.

Whenever we passed a construction site on the street, he was mesmerized. When it was garbage-pickup day, he’d rush to the window as soon as he heard the familiar rumble of the truck rolling up to our house. We often had to rush outside and follow it, as it made its (painfully) slow progress down our block. Meanwhile, the doll lay forgotten, covered in dust.

I tried, I really did. But as Margarte Wente writes, “They’re wired differently.”

Catharine Fitton, Toronto

Food shaming

Re The Endless War Between Vegetarians And Carnists (Opinion Section, April 7): I am an unapologetic carnist, and actually like the term (omnivore also works).

I have a friend, a wonderful, gentle person who evolved from being a vegetarian to being a vegan. I asked her why. Her response was that, as she changed, it made her feel better. No ethical, political, sentience claptrap. It just made her feel better.

I have no argument. She is happy. She is healthy. She is right. She also doesn’t project her choice on others, nor, unlike R.M. Vaughan’s diatribe, does she judge them.

Paul Marcotte, Craven, Sask.

R. M. Vaughan calls for an end to food shaming, then proceeds to do just that. To my ears, “you’re slitting its throat in order to make bacon bits ice cream” sounds very much like an attempt to induce shame. This failure to “practise what you preach” dilutes the effect of an otherwise thought-provoking opinion piece.

Kate Sutherland, Montreal

If I understand R.M. Vaughan’s plan for constructive dialogue between vegetarians and omnivores, it goes like this:

Step 1: Vegetarians, recognize and pity the omnivores for the addicts that they are;

Step 2: Omnivores, accept that you are wrong, and that the vegetarians are right;

Step 3: Move forward together with mutual respect and harmony.

How could such a balanced plan possibly fail?

Arthur Wilson, Toronto