Economic war

Re The U.S. Dollar Is Still The West’s Best Economic Weapon Against Putin (Report on Business, April 7): I am dismayed by events playing out in Ukraine; such senseless loss of life. Moreover, I am disappointed in the finger-pointing. Yes, Vladimir Putin launched this attack, but it is just a skirmish in a much larger war.

The global economic framework is that of ruthless competition: Someone wins, someone loses; someone gets rich, someone starves to death. The West seems more than content to let Russia lose, as well as China and most of the “developing” world. The stakes are set so high, war has felt all but inevitable.

We should have a global economic system that works for everyone, that recognizes the inherent worth of every human. I don’t advocate for an idealized communism, but a worldview that fosters meaningful, mutually beneficial collaboration with every nation.

This is the only way I see to prevent wars, end famine, stop the climate crisis – and save Ukraine.

Daryl Elving-Klassen Victoria

Eye-opener

Re Budget Takes Aim At Soaring House Prices (Report on Business, April 8): There is a simple solution: “If someone meets your asking price, you must accept it.”

I recently proposed this idea to a Gen Xer who asked, “But if I set my price at $2.2-million and someone is willing to pay me $2.4-million, why can’t I take that?” My response: “If you think you can get $2.4-million, then list it at that price. If four months later you haven’t sold it, then clearly it wasn’t worth it.”

This concept isn’t anti-free market – it’s anti-market manipulation. What if several buyers offer the asking price? Draw straws. It would be better than pitting people against each other.

This would calm the market and force brokers to be honest about market values. To me it’s a win-win for all except maybe the brokers. Even then, it would not be a dire situation for them and more likely make the job much easier.

Dorothy Watson Toronto

Health advice

Re Can We Still Trust Our Public-health Officials? (Opinion, April 2): The answer in the Niagara Region is yes.

Mustafa Hirji, acting medical officer of health, has been an unwavering voice of reason. In the face of repeated lifting of restrictions, his warning of consequences has been consistent. Every time he has urged caution, he has been proven right. For his pains on our behalf, he has been locally vilified by those who do not want any kind of preventative measures, with some going to the extent of rallying noisily outside his home.

The Ontario Science Table has resisted political pressure from government, which lifted last precautions with full knowledge that it would increase case counts, hospitalizations and deaths. I find this shows callous disregard for human life, and looks like a cynical pre-election sop to a populace tired of the pandemic.

Like the science table, Niagara’s Dr. Hirji has remained steadfast in his concern for the public good.

Lindsay Bryan Welland, Ont.

Re Recent Increase In Covid-19 Cases Manageable, Ford Says (April 5): Doug Ford seems to take Ontarians for fools when he applied the term “little spike” to the current increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and people suffering in ICUs.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa has recommended keeping masks on indoors – sage, science-based advice. I feel abandoned by the Ford government’s persistent removal of reasonable restrictions designed to limit COVID-19 transmission and protect vulnerable people.

But I do not feel seduced. Election day is coming. I will remember.

J.C. Sulzenko Ottawa

Third time’s a …

Re John Tory’s Reversal Matters (April 2): Columnist Marcus Gee contends there is no compelling reason for Toronto Mayor John Tory to break his pledge of only seeking two terms and feed into public cynicism of politicians and democratic government. I suggest there are any number of legitimate reasons for the mayor to again put his name on the ballot, but I’ll specify two.

Mr. Tory’s masterful leadership of our city over the last two years should justify his willingness to address major issues sidelined by the pandemic. And, until now, no one else of merit has put their name forward.

Should a worthy challenger emerge, voters would be free to fold Mr. Tory’s outdated promise into the wider range of considerations on election day.

Peter Kent Toronto

In municipal politics, incumbents have a great advantage, particularly if they are perceived as competent. But unless we are prepared to legislate term limits, I don’t see another way.

I point out that Hazel McCallion was mayor of Mississauga for 36 years. Does anyone think Mississauga is less democratic than Toronto?

Jim Bertram Toronto

No place to go

Re Ontario Place Should Be Renamed Any Place (April 5): As a midlevel employee of Ontario Place in 2009, I invited music industry officials to a meeting at the facility.

We toured around as I told them my idea of establishing part of the park as a brick-and-mortar home for the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Existing pods could be used for exhibits. The large space being used for concerts could have had statues of hall of fame members displayed. Public rehearsal space would have provided guests with entertainment and feedback for musicians. The amphitheatre could host the glittering induction concert every summer.

All this would have been a reason for thousands of people to visit year-round. The industry people I met with loved it. Senior management’s reaction: It would take too long.

Four years later, they shut it. And the Canadian Music Hall of Fame found a home in Calgary.

Peter Simpson Toronto

Rub of the green

Re It’s Too Easy Being Green (Opinion, April 2): An urban focus concerning parks is a laudable one, but appears to refer to lands adjacent to, but fairly far removed from, urban centres. Acts of boldness should also happen in downtown cores.

In 1763, King George III gifted Halifax Common “for the use of the inhabitants of the town of Halifax as commons forever.” Since then, that once-promising space has been encroached upon by many elements, most of which happened without public input being taken seriously.

Everything from hospitals, schools and churches to private residences, an arena, parking lots and a public works depot have eaten away at our inheritance. Many areas of the common continue to be well-loved and well-used by the people of Halifax. However, a true spirit of aspirational thinking and collaboration should be more urgent now than ever.

Halifax Common is in danger of disappearing under the rubble of short-term thinking and mediocrity.

Peggy Smith Halifax

