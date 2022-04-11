Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, on Feb. 17.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Nowhere to go but …

Re Budget Takes Aim At Soaring House Prices (Report on Business, April 8): Housing affordability’s dirty secret is that while government wants to increase affordability, it has clear interests in ensuring that home values do not decrease. Housing is such a popular investment that homeowners shriek in terror at any policy that might dent values. They echo loudly in politicians’ ears.

Instead of attempting to reduce demand, this budget offers more incentives for even more people to buy exorbitantly priced houses. Those who take advantage will eventually join the chorus of homeowners to ensure that prices continue to rise. They will invest every available cent and their future livelihoods to pay for a roof over their heads.

I believe the housing crisis will worsen if we continue to treat housing as an investment vehicle and not the fulfillment of a basic need. Diversified strategies that also promote – and do not simply tolerate – renting, co-operatives and other innovative options would be welcome.

Jody Zink Quebec

Who’s who

Re Can Europe Get Tough On Russia And Hungary At The Same Time? (April 6): Born in Hungary, I am at once saddened by the re-election of the Orban government and horrified by what the near future may bring, given the dire precedents being set by war in Ukraine.

Viktor Orban has strangled the free press, shut down many aspects of freedoms and fomented electoral irregularities on a grand scale. His speeches were broadcast and repeated daily, with barely any time allotted to the opposition coalition.

Serving at the table of Vladimir Putin is a long game that usually turns out nothing but poisoned dishes. Menu implications for Europe and the West are dire; a strong response should be readied.

It is just a question of when the timer goes off.

Marian Fedak-Kingsmill Hamilton

Viktor Orban is presented as Vladimir Putin’s “closest ally” and as nearly as guilty of Russia’s crimes in Ukraine as Mr. Putin himself. But others in Europe should be seen as the real culprits in Mr. Putin’s ascent.

Germany has made Europe dependent on Russian oil and gas. Angela Merkel did not do many things that would not benefit Mr. Putin. Warnings from Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states were largely ignored.

As a result, Germany has a lot to lose and is one of the main obstacles to imposing harsh sanctions against Russia. There are other countries that depend on Russian resources but none as heavily as Germany. Hungary is a very minor player by comparison.

Jack Hentel London, Ont.

Change of pace

Re UN Report On Climate Crisis Warns That Change Needs To Happen Fast (April 5): It’s disappointing to me that the latest United Nations climate report is another handwringing and chastising one.

I think things will get more serious when talk of clean energy moves beyond wind, solar and hydrogen. It’s good that the authors talk about carbon removal and emissions reduction. But I am not sure if this fully includes carbon capture and storage, which I suspect will be important as fossil fuels still have to be around in a carbon-neutral world.

Getting to net zero will involve a full-court press. All paths should be explored if we are to have hope of finding the right one.

Ed Dunnett Qualicum Beach, B.C.

Re Climate Math (Letters, April 6): A letter-writer accuses energy-producing provinces of being the culprits of fossil fuel emissions. This line of thinking does not recognize that the production of any commodity is reduced when demand is reduced.

Blaming energy producers for supplying product that meets demand is like blaming cannabis producers for the amount of pot smoked each year. If tomorrow no one wanted to smoke weed, cannabis producers would go out of business quickly.

The same principle should apply to fossil fuels.

Bill Bergen Calgary

Drilling down

Re Federal Government Approves Bay Du Nord Oil Development (Report on Business, April 7): Once again, Canada will be accused of environmental hypocrisy for continuing to approve major oil projects. And once again, those accusations will barely move the needle of public engagement across our country.

Framing the issue as a moral failure has never worked and likely never will. Niceness, honesty and responsibility are lovely values, but they’re not burning issues for many Canadians and they certainly don’t burn holes in wallets.

What if critics refocused their message on prosperity and economic relevance? What if they told Canadians how doubling down on the old economy leaves us further and further in the dust of those leading a new global industrial revolution?

There’s a proud, old Canadian line about skating to where the puck is going, not to where it’s been. That line could finally engage, or even enrage, citizens when it comes to decisions we make as a country.

Andreas Souvaliotis Toronto

I see no way that this project “is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.” Besides the effects of extracting and burning 300 million barrels of oil over its lifespan, what about the effect of construction, operation and transportation?

Presumably the approval of Bay du Nord had everything to do with providing employment and revenue for a province that needs both, and federal tax revenue to help us recover from … well, our continuing dependence on an extractive economy.

Where are the true leaders and innovators who can see possibilities outside the box we so stubbornly cling to? Oh, that’s right: They can’t yet vote. They’re just the ones facing climate chaos and declining living conditions for the rest of their lives.

We should do better.

Lella Blumer London, Ont.

Safer streets

Re Random Violence Is A Public-health Issue (April 5): At a park in Toronto’s east end, there are two memorial trees planted after the Danforth shootings. That stretch of road has seen other shootings over the years, but the summer of 2018 saw two young people murdered: a woman who just graduated high school and a 10-year-old girl. As is the case in a majority of Canadian shootings, they were killed by a handgun.

Some weeks later, Justin Trudeau came and offered the usual platitudes. But his government has failed to do anything meaningful to reduce the violent use of handguns.

Columnist André Picard is correct that violence requires a multipronged response. Addressing issues such as poverty and mental health are essential. We know this, but governments consistently fail us.

Random violence leaves all of us wondering who the next victim will be. Governments have a clear duty. They should be forced, by us, to do the right thing.

Steve Soloman Toronto

Letters to the Editor