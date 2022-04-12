Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference at Royal Roads University in Victoria, B.C., on April 11.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Re Most Provinces’ Stockpiles Of ‘Critical’ COVID-19 Drug Paxlovid Sitting Unused (April 11): In Ontario, accessing Paxlovid is compounded by the criteria for eligibility.

While it is understandable why immune-suppressed patients are given priority, unvaccinated persons are also given priority and over those who have been vaccinated and who are identical in age or health status.

Unvaccinated persons who have a medical exemption should be prioritized. Those who declined vaccination should not have privilege over those who did their civic duty and can still get seriously ill with COVID-19. Yet triple-vaccinated persons up to 69 are still ineligible for Paxlovid.

Not fair.

Philip Berger OC, MD; Toronto

Ways out

Re The West’s Reawakening In Ukraine (Editorial, April 11): The view that a war of endurance is the only way forward is a counsel of despair. I believe it ends with total devastation in Ukraine and the world on the brink of nuclear Armageddon.

The notion that institutions preserving peace in Europe are under attack from external forces seems to be a rewriting of history. It was joint initiatives of Mikhail Gorbachev and his Western counterparts that dismantled the Iron Curtain, abolished the Warsaw Pact and reunified Germany. European peace was consolidated by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and many other measures.

The United States and NATO cannot escape responsibility for the erosion of European security. The way forward: bold diplomacy by Joe Biden to end fighting and (belatedly) recognize Russian concerns about NATO’s eastern expansion.

Economic sanctions feel like a cop-out, leaving Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainians in the lurch.

Scott Burbidge Port Williams, N.S.

Re Russian Diplomats In Canada Must Go Home (April 7): In the 1990s, a number of Russian “diplomats” (all were either KGB or GRU officers) were expelled, and Russia expelled an equivalent number of Canadian diplomats. As a consequence, the effectiveness of Canada’s Russia program was decimated at a stroke.

While Canada may not be perceived as a major player in events, we are part of NATO and should retain all of the tools, including diplomatic ones, that we may heed. Other countries with bigger embassies will be better able to expel diplomats and remain effective, but it is unlikely we could do so.

As to contributor Wesley Wark’s call to close our Moscow embassy, I think he is wrong. My views of the situation and the barbarity of Russia are no different than his. But to paraphrase Winston Churchill, opportunities to talk are better than the alternative, particularly since Russia remains a nuclear power.

W. P. D. Elcock Ottawa

Can’t keep

Re ‘Canada Has Left Us High And Dry,’ Says Ex-guard Stuck In Afghanistan (April 11): Recently, there was a hunger strike in Ottawa by Afghans protesting against the lack of action in getting their people out of Afghanistan (Former Interpreters Launch Hunger Strike – April 1). Did the government react, or was it too busy making promises to Ukrainians?

How many promises can the Prime Minister make on the world stage before Canada becomes known for all talk and no action? Get travel documents to the Operation Abraham program so it can help evacuate and resettle Afghans, or explain to Canadians – in simple language – why this is not possible.

Helen Godfrey Toronto

Spend wisely

Re On Housing, Canada Is All Talk, No Action (Editorial, April 9): Significant funds for housing are a welcome component of the federal budget. How those funds are deployed, however, will determine their effectiveness.

Among those factors are location, density, unit size and social services. As David Hulchanski from the University of Toronto has mapped, the lowest income cohort have been shifted from inner-city neighbourhoods to the urban perimeter, far from low-skilled jobs and social services.

The greatest cost is sustained by single-family housing. This is not merely the infrastructure to support low-density housing: Such development is usually incapable of supporting public transportation and developed on good agricultural land.

In contrast, inner-city housing is in high-density high-rises, and the preponderant unit sizes are small. Such extremes between single-family housing and highrises does not bode well for a balanced response to the needs of cities and their inhabitants.

But if housing funds are strategically utilized, both public and private objectives can be met.

A. J. Diamond OC, O. Ont; Toronto

Down the drain

Re The World Needs A Bigger, Bolder Canada (Report on Business, April 11): Contributor Lisa Lalande is the CEO of Century Initiative, a registered charity which advocates increasing Canada’s population to 100 million by 2100, through massive increases in immigration beyond our already high levels.

Much of this immigration is to come from poaching the best, brightest and richest from other countries, many of which badly need these people for their own development. What of other countries that may similarly conclude that they too need to massively increase immigration? How does this competition for more and more people address climate change?

This appears to be a spiralling race to the bottom, not unlike water circling a drain. I suspect that, one day soon, we will hear a gurgling, sucking sound. We will look down into the vortex and say, in dismay: What were we thinking?

Andrew Vanderwal Toronto

Like home

Re Tax For Non-residents Won’t Help Housing Crunch: N.S. Realtors (April 7): For decades, Canadians have been sending their tax dollars to Nova Scotia in the form of equalization payments; their children to universities in the province, employing hundreds of Nova Scotians and filling thousands of rental rooms; their tourist dollars to vacation there.

Now Nova Scotia wants to tax everyone who fell in love with the province and its people and then wanted to buy or build a second home there.

Premier Houston, there are Canadians who have a problem with that.

John Burrows Toronto

Where the wild things aren’t

Re Canmore Attempts A Wildlife Balancing Act (April 6): “Can large numbers of humans and wildlife co-exist?” The answer is no.

Education didn’t work then, hasn’t worked since and won’t work in the future. The only difference today is there are 50 per cent more residents, 10 times more trails criss-crossing so-called wildlife corridors and infinitely more visitors to this once-lovely mountain town.

Despite the hard work of many long-time residents, Canmore, Alta., has become a world-class recreational paradise, a fate almost always incompatible with functional wildlife corridors.

Canmore should forever stand as a warning to concerned locals about what happens when heedless provincial politicians and greedy developers turn a sleepy little town into a playground for the rich and playful.

Jeff Gailus Missoula, Mont.

