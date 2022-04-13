Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks at a news conference in Ottawa on April 7.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Re Let’s Focus On Third Doses First (April 12): If governments want to increase third-dose uptake, they should guarantee paid time off for recovery from side effects, age-matched vaccine availability during school breaks, access to child care and elder care, easy booking for vaccine house calls and outdoor vaccination sites.

Side effects are common with third doses, especially in younger populations who are most likely to face precarious employment or intense school schedules. For people with autoimmune or similar conditions – disproportionately middle-aged women with dependent-care obligations – vaccines may induce extended and debilitating illness flares. And for older adults, medically vulnerable people and those without vehicles, indoor vaccine sites – and inabilities to get there safely – create risks.

It doesn’t take rocket science to plan an effective booster rollout, but it should require leadership roles in that planning for those most affected by barriers.

K.A. Hardy Winnipeg

Re Limited Availability (Letters, April 12): I respectfully disagree with a letter-writer’s argument that those who have “declined vaccination” should find themselves somewhere lower down the ladder for access to Paxlovid.

While this approach does in fact seem “fair,” is it not a departure from the way doctors traditionally triage a problem? Faced with multiple victims of a car accident, does the ER doctor ask, “Who was wearing a seat belt?”

Farley Helfant Toronto

Stand up

Re The West’s Reawakening In Ukraine (Editorial, April 11): In a disturbing essay on the Kremlin website, Vladimir Putin decries “an ethnically pure Ukrainian state, aggressive toward Russia, comparable in its consequences to the use of weapons of mass destruction against us.”

The 2014 Ukraine uprising, initiated by students, occurred after then-president Viktor Yanukovych, under Mr. Putin’s pressure, cancelled negotiations with the European Union. Demonstrators were the first generation of Ukrainians who had not grown up in the seclusion of the Soviet Union.

Younger Ukrainians have access to an entire planet through the internet. Their horizons are expansive and their world view inclusive. They are determined to protect their global citizenship while reforming their nation.

Donald Trump’s tryst with Mr. Putin introduced a new Anglicism into the Russian language: The Russian United Nations ambassador refers to allegations of Russian atrocities as feyki – “fakes.” Elsewhere, a leading dissident Twitter feed is now rife with discussion of feyk Kremlin news.

Greg Michalenko Waterloo, Ont.

Re Russian Diplomats In Canada Must Go Home (April 7): As a retired diplomat who served in Kyiv from 2002 to 2006, I am disgusted with Russia’s war against Ukraine. Expelling Russian diplomats would clearly demonstrate Canada’s disapproval of Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

The Prime Minister should overcome his hesitation, which is based on Cold War-era tit-for-tat expulsions. Canada should demand absolute equality in the level of diplomatic representation between Moscow and Ottawa. With the current state of relations, Russia should not be permitted to have more than twice as many representatives in Canada as our country has in Russia.

Call in the Russian ambassador and give him a week to select which staff members must leave to achieve staffing parity, or Global Affairs will do it for him. Any retaliation on the part of Moscow should be met by further reductions in Russia’s representation.

Don Banks Ottawa

Re Justin Trudeau Should Stand With Ukrainians By Flying To Ukraine (April 12): Ukrainians, soldiers and citizens alike, are fighting bravely on behalf of all democracies. Vladimir Putin’s appetite to expand his empire is voracious. But Ukrainians did not volunteer to be our defenders. They are fighting to prevent their own extinction.

This is a war they cannot win, no matter how much money and weapons NATO provides, as long as Mr. Putin controls their skies. As witnesses, we are complicit in this tragedy. We have the power to stop his expansion and unprovoked slaughter.

We should demand that our government work with other NATO countries to establish a firm red line, making it clear to Mr. Putin that he must cease and desist – or NATO will protect Ukraine’s skies.

Pam LaPalme Orangeville, Ont.

Further evaluation

Re Mountie Who Was Killed Asked For Alert On Fake Police Car (April 12): We learn that two RCMP officers opened fire at an innocent civilian because he looked like the Nova Scotia shooter, then riddled the firehall (designated as a rest centre for evacuees) that he ran into with bullets. We also learn that the officers were cleared of wrongdoing by the provincial Serious Incident Response Team.

The search for the shooter was without question “tense and chaotic,” but when the police shoot at someone they think is the suspect, they themselves are creating chaos and are not victims of it.

It is unfathomable to me that they could be cleared. If the inquiry doesn’t slam the Serious Incident Response Team for its findings, then the inquiry should be seen as a sham.

Rob McCullough Edmonton

Years and years

Re Ottawa’s ‘Fiscal Anchor’ Not Nearly Heavy Enough For Task At Hand (Report on Business, April 9): The government projects a budget deficit of $52.8-billion this fiscal year, declining to $8.4-billion in 2027. The Liberals also project a declining debt-to-GDP ratio well into the future. Does anyone believe this?

Are we supposed to believe that our debt is under control and our fiscal situation under prudent management? If we learned anything from the pandemic or the 2008 financial crisis, it should have been the unpredictability of the future.

When Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin dealt with the debt crisis of the early 1990s, they made no predictions beyond two years. In this way, they showed real intent to solve a problem. They did not pretend that the future would magically make it disappear.

Michael Rea Toronto

Take shelter

Re Like Home (Letters, April 12): A letter-writer objects to Nova Scotia’s plan to tax out-of-province home buyers. Generally, one’s sympathy should lie with millennials or Gen Xers who are priced out of the housing market and not able to buy a first house, not with people wealthy enough to buy second or third homes in another province.

If one can afford to buy multiple houses, one can afford to pay the tax.

Manuel Matas Winnipeg

I have a Nova Scotia cottage. It has no water, heat nor insulation. It is more than 70 years old and is just a rickety summer cottage.

Perhaps Tim Houston would like to rent it for the winter so I don’t have to pay triple the taxes.

N.J. Cameron Vancouver

