Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference in Ottawa, April 9, 2021. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Sick days and appointments

Re The Last Piece Needed To Beat The Pandemic (Editorial, April 12): While some employees work from home, some have been laid off and others work hard at minimum wages for employers that seem to be doing well in this pandemic. Surely such companies should recognize that their best interests are to have sick employees stay away and not spread infections, or take time off to get vaccinated, and pay them to do so.

Or is it in their best interests to have government pay for it?

Christopher McEvilly Toronto

Maybe another option is to make changes to employment insurance. Instead of employees applying for reimbursement, employers could pay for sick days directly and then obtain refunds from EI.

This way, employees would not see breaks in income (which can present serious issues when living paycheque to paycheque) and employers would not be out of pocket.

Robert Lachance Toronto

Re Hospitals Pressed To The Limit As Third Wave Grows Dire (April 12): I signed up to be vaccinated through a pharmacy reservation system. There has been no news for 10-plus days. I then found out that friends were just walking into clinics or pharmacies and getting vaccines.

I decided to do the same. My husband and I were vaccinated in a flash. If only there was better communication and planning to get vaccinations done.

Anne Claveau Toronto

Just to be sure

Re Green Transition Could Displace Majority Of Energy Workers (Report on Business, April 6): As pointed out by economist Francis Fong, it is government’s role to ensure that energy workers are not forgotten and left behind. In other words, there should be a just transition. I do not see this aspect highlighted in the Liberals’ climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy.

An emphasis on a just transition would be a way of persuading all of us, who rely on a fossil fuel economy, that this is the way forward – and Canada should show leadership.

Nêst Pritchard Toronto

Tax time

Re Taxin’ In The Free World (Letters, April 9): It was heartening to see a letter-writer remind readers that corporations were not intended as money machines for the few, but as special entities to facilitate the raising and implementation of capital for socially beneficial functions. That some grew rich as a consequence was merely incentive to undertake the risks of uncertain enterprise.

All sorts of other things have accreted to the corporate concept, and cunning abuses have become legion. Perhaps it’s time to roll things back a bit. A corporation exists at the pleasure of the populace, and its officials gain rewards at their sufferance. Taxes thus recover some of the licence which society has given.

Pierre Mihok Markham, Ont.

Re Global Co-operation Is Back On The Agenda (April 12): As part of a regime of equitable taxation, corporations should do a fair share of contributing to the workings of government. What that level should be is open to interpretation.

Somehow, through global consensus, a determination should be made that can be universally applied. Otherwise, individual nations can undercut others to gain a competitive edge and siphon corporate capital from responsible players. Eventually the result would necessitate significant increases in other forms of taxation for Canadians, such as personal income or sales taxes.

Ross Hollingshead Toronto

Corporate investments in Canada aren’t like participation medals in an under-8 soccer league. A country doesn’t get investment just for being present.

Corporate investment is more like the Olympics or the Stanley Cup. It is a competition to determine where investments happen, and taxes are one of the factors that determines winners. If everything else is equal, higher taxes would cause investments to go elsewhere.

Canada is doing lots of other things to discourage investment via increased regulations and government indications of more involvement with business operations. A push for increased business taxes would not help.

George Olsen Calgary

Political roundtable

Re Broadbent Urges NDP To Err On The Side Of Simplicity For Next Campaign (April 9): The NDP seems to have struggled for decades, if not the better part of the 20th century, with its identity and purpose. “Are we a party that is and should be the conscience of the nation, or do we want a majority in Parliament?” These two sides of the same coin struggle for supremacy.

At the party’s convention, we saw resolutions for disbanding the military and taxing the super-wealthy, along with ones supporting national child care and pharmacare. The closer the NDP are to a parliamentary majority, the more pragmatic it seems to become. Its platform looks more like that of the Liberals.

A quote by Louis St. Laurent is appropriate: “Socialists are Liberals in a hurry.”

Robert Milan Victoria

Re Conservatives’ Plan To Address Climate Change Will Surpass Former Commitments: O’Toole (April 8): Thanks to reporter Ian Bailey for giving voice to countless Conservative strategists who must be pulling their hair out over the obstinacy of their delegates on climate change.

Survey after survey shows that the vast majority of Canadians understand that aggressive but market-driven carbon pricing (with rebates and rural supplements) is the fairest and fastest way toward a prosperous green economy. I bet Erin O’Toole understands that as well.

I wish him strength and good fortune as he tries to drag his party, kicking and screaming, into the 21st century.

Sebastian Kosch Vancouver

Re Liberals Tie Election Timing To Vaccine Rollout, Recovery (April 12): The Liberals must believe that Canadians have short memories if they think the management of the pandemic will be forgotten. There are 23,000-plus deaths due in large part to decisions this government made.

And how could we possibly forget the dismantling of the Global Public Health Intelligence Network, the Chinese vaccine development partnership, the distraction of the WE Charity scandal, the delays in purchasing vaccines and the delays in requiring proof of a negative test before returning to Canada by air, to name a few.

Believing that they can spend their way to a majority government, while Canadians continue to die, should be unforgivable.

Catherine Hunt Oakville, Ont.

Having digested the unending menu of vaccine news for the last 14 (or is it 15?) months, I have reached a decision: When they announce a vaccine for immunity to politicians, I will run, not walk, to the clinic.

If two jabs are required to ensure total immunity, look for my tent outside. I’ll be there to ensure my future sanity.

Bruce Stock London, Ont.

