Personal responsibility

Re Ontario’s COVID-19 Response Failed To Understand Human Behaviour (April 9): Case counts in Canada are rising alarmingly. Yet here we are again, an incessantly restless bunch. Our needs to gather, work, party, travel and be seen seem to have triumphed thinking.

The more doctors and politicians blow their horns, the less clarity of messages. The more vaccines become available, the more defiance, reckless behaviour and false securities creep in. When will we understand that we hold the keys to the gate at the end of the tunnel?

Thinking boldly, yet realistically, should empower us to use our brains and resolve to aim higher. Let’s embrace personal restraint for these next few weeks. We have the power to stop the spread and be well.

Marian Kingsmill Hamilton

Re Independent Intelligence (Letters, April 12): While I fully support the implementation of a pandemic early warning system that is independent of government, I wonder what good it might do, given how provincial governments have responded to modelling predictions.

The Public Health Agency of Canada warned in February that cases would surge without stricter health measures. These measures were only implemented once worst-case scenarios began to be realized.

Prevention seems to always be a hard sell with governments and the public. Exactly what measures would be implemented once an early warning signal is detected? How would the public be persuaded, especially those who refuse to follow health guidelines even while ICUs fill up and health care workers burn out?

Clearly, much work needs to be done in preparing for the next pandemic.

Angela Eady Hamilton

Re Politicians Are Using Their Best Judgment, For Better Or Worse (April 8): Columnist John Ibbitson reminds us that politicians, public-health officials and bureaucrats at the pointy end of decision-making are doing the best they can. As he notes, their efforts are far from perfect; we can all easily pick at flaws.

That said, it may be wiser, as we navigate the significant challenges of this third wave, to instead keep in mind the inspiring words of Bonnie Henry: “Be calm, be kind, be safe.” She might also have added “be patient, be tolerant,” at least until we have weathered the storm. There will be time and space then for evaluative retrospection and accountability.

Mary Donaghy Ottawa

Taking stock

Re Ottawa Takes Stake In Air Canada As Part Of Rescue Package (April 13): I believe Justin Trudeau has proven to be anything but a savvy investor. One need only look at the purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5-billion (and costs still rising).

Now the Liberal government will receive an equity position worth $500-million in Air Canada and an option to buy more. It seems like a pretty good deal for Air Canada and its stockholders, but not so sweet a deal for Canadian taxpayers.

Michael Gilman Toronto

In theory

Re Whatever We May Think Of Modern Monetary Theory, Its Day In The Sun Has Arrived (Report on Business, April 12): As a simple-minded layman, I confess I cannot see any logic in modern monetary theory at all.

I believe the stability of a national currency is solely dependent on widespread public trust that is backed by appropriate economic value. As long as citizens believe “a dollar is worth a dollar,” they will continue to invest, spend and save. But printing money to cover deficit-spending does not create new wealth, and loss of public confidence in the dollar could easily lead to stagnation and the disastrous consequences of hyperinflation.

Herb Schultz Edmonton

We might as well let government spend with no restrictions. With modern monetary theory, combined with calls for a global corporate tax rate and others for borderless states and unfettered migration, it seems to me that we are headed for a Marxist utopia where we can wallow in miserable equality.

Kope Inokai Toronto

One can only agree with the brilliance of modern monetary theory for governments. When the economy is in crisis, even if government created it – borrow. And borrow some more. And having drunk the Kool-Aid, keep telling people that it is for their own good.

As such, I am following the lead of the Liberals. I am unemployed with no prospects and a very near horizon on how I can fund my retirement. So I just spend. But not actual money in my bank account, that wouldn’t work. I have seven credit cards and use them with abandon.

Even when they call to say, “Hey, man, pay up, even the minimum,” I just ignore them. Why should I worry? My government doesn’t.

Clay Atcheson Kitchener, Ont.

Modern monetary theory makes me think of the “diet” many of us find ourselves on during the pandemic: Consume 3,000 calories a day, burn 2,000 calories a day. Not a problem as long as we can find another pair of sweatpants to fit into.

Everyone on our Zoom calls is doing the same. At some point, however, we’ve got to go back to the office.

Al Gair North Vancouver

Laurentian love

Re Laurentian Fires Professors, Cuts Programs (April 13): As a graduate, I am saddened to hear that Laurentian University’s problems continue.

Laurentian meant I could to earn a degree that was otherwise impossible. Courses in gender studies, philosophy and Indigenous issues, before these became popular, have stayed with me. Small classes and professors who encouraged students were a distinct advantage.

Laurentian gives Northern Ontario a place to call home and the stimulus needed to encourage young people. Through a joint medical program with Lakehead University, it encourages graduates to stay in the North. It also provides accredited French language courses. Its affiliated colleges are a significant example of co-operation and collaboration.

Shame on the Ontario government. Laurentian is critical to development in the North, whether it be in business, health or social justice. It should be time to step up and get involved. More than tears and platitudes are needed.

S.F.M. Cullum Ottawa

While there’s no doubt that professors at Laurentian University are experiencing uncertainty, students like me are also casualties in this calamity.

As a mature student, I’ve invested my entire savings and 2.5 years to get two-thirds of the way through a degree in Indigenous social work. I chose this program after much consideration and will be devastated if I’m not able to graduate next year.

Where is the Ford government in all this?

Madeline Siklos Toronto

