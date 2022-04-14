A torn Canadian flag flies in the wind in High Level, Alta., on March 8.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Come together

Re We Must Renew Fiscal Federalism (April 11): The contributors say we need to “renew” it. When did we last have it?

These last years, especially with the handling of COVID-19, I have found our provincial governments so partisan and unco-operative that I wonder to what country they belong.

I am not a Quebecker, Ontarian nor Albertan, though I have family in all these provinces; I am Canadian. Why cannot every Canadian tell their provincial governments to co-operate in building this great country?

We should get rid of provinces and be one nation.

Peggy Hutchison Grey Highlands, Ont.

Not enough

Re Ukrainian General Says He Expects Russia To Use Chemicals (April 13): There are satellite images and Western intelligence reports that signal preparation for an assault on eastern and southern Ukraine. Yet despite the evidence and Ukraine’s pleas for more weapons, there does not appear to be any urgency for NATO to act.

Would it not be better to help Ukraine launch attacks against advancing convoys before they destroy more people and cities? Why is NATO permitting Russia to keep the initiative?

Are the war atrocities so far not enough of an escalation? Did NATO learn nothing in the last two months?

Wasyl Wysoczanskyj Toronto

Re Justin Trudeau Should Stand With Ukrainians By Flying To Ukraine (April 12): I have a better idea: Canada should offer massive military and financial aid to Ukraine, a commitment far in excess of what is being offered now.

Twenty years ago, Canada actively pushed the doctrine of the responsibility to protect and led the world’s efforts to protect populations vulnerable to war crimes. Now our government appears missing in action when it could demonstrate international leadership in Ukraine.

I have a question for our Prime Minister, who said in 2015 that “Canada is back.” Could he please make good on those words?

George Galt Victoria

Let her in

Re Tribunal Blocks Manning From Canada (April 13): Chelsea Manning’s crime exposed U.S. actions which confirm to the world a side of America that was suspected, but kept hidden from view. It further erased the line between the good guys and bad guys.

I think that her actions should be commended and rewarded. We should not just allow her entry but welcome her, like Canada did for U.S. antiwar deserters in the 1960s.

But then again, now that we understand better how the United States operates, we should avoid the country’s anger by keeping Ms. Manning out. Just ask Cuba, among many other countries, what happens to those that don’t toe the American line.

Bill Bousada Carleton Place, Ont.

Poilievre power

Re Poilievre Prepares To Upend Canadian Politics (April 13): I can’t vote Conservative if Pierre Poilievre is elected leader. I could vote Conservative if Jean Charest, or possibly Patrick Brown, is elected.

I’ve been non-partisan all my life, but am seriously considering a Conservative membership to have a voice in the race.

Vicki Metcalfe Victoria

“That he would want to be associated with a group that had white-nationalist elements among it was beyond the pale for many.” I believe columnist Gary Mason underestimates Pierre Poilievre’s influence and support.

He is a tactician who knows his audience. His probable victory shows this. And he is not the only one who seems “beyond the pale.”

The behaviour of Candice Bergen demonstrates to me the Conservative Party’s tendencies. In now-typical fashion, I find that she makes no constructive speeches; the party speaks in opposition without hinting at potential governing policies or actions.

Thomas Kane Vancouver

The future is …

Re Ottawa’s Innovation Policy Muddle Just Got Worse (April 13): Canada has been a laggard in productivity for decades, particularly compared to the United States. We remain primarily a natural resource and branch-plant economy with limited research and development in too many sectors.

Aerospace, automotive, technology and pharmaceuticals – sectors in which I find Canada is not strong – are key drivers of R&D in many countries. We should be laser-focused on investments and incentives if we want to improve productivity.

Roger Lillyman London, Ont.

The Canadian government, being bureaucratic and risk-averse, seems to have no idea how to promote the future economy. More “superclusters” should not be the answer.

Canadians are already highly educated and entrepreneurial; the main growth problem I see is capitalization beyond the startup phase. It was not always thus (C.D. Howe, the Avro Arrow, etc.) but the days of government procurement promoting Canadian technology beyond the existing and proven have been past for a while. See what happened with domestic vaccine manufacturers, for instance, or the Phoenix pay system.

A real solution should make use of government procurement and nurture to grow domestic enterprises. If Sweden can produce its own automobiles and fighter jets, what’s wrong with Canada that we cannot?

Pierre Mihok Ajax, Ont.

Eat it

Re Food Prices Are Rising, And It’s Not Just From Inflation (April 11): Why is a cartel of foreign beef processors bad, but cartels of domestic dairy, chicken, turkey and egg producers good?

Deux poids, deux mesures.

James McIlroy Toronto

Re Atlantic Fisheries Ban Will Affect Sector At Large: Experts (April 11): Various experts are “sad” and “disappointed” about announced closings – in other words, the usual “surprise” at the gambling going on in this establishment. There should be no surprise.

The closings “appear” to reflect a Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard who is more conservation-minded. What the department finally has is a minister prepared to demonstrate a commitment to sustainable fisheries.

Now that should evoke surprise. I expect and hope the minister will keep up the good work.

Aidan Vining Emeritus professor, business and public policy, Simon Fraser University; Vancouver

Brothers and sisters

Re Sibling Revelry (Opinion, April 9): I am in awe of my older brother. At 83, he cares for our 81-year-old sister with compassion and endless patience as she slides into dementia.

As I watch from the other side of the country, he arranges for meals, drives her to appointments, takes care of her house and so on, at a time in his own life when he would probably rather be napping in a comfortable chair.

As contributor Alexander MacLeod says, siblings are there for the whole ride. “We get in and we buckle up” and we make our way as best we can, “around the bend, over the cliff or up the long hill.”

Wendy Kerr Hadley Mississauga

