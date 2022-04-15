A tradesperson works on a balcony at a condo tower under construction, in Burnaby, B.C., on March 2.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

House hunters

Re BoC Looks To Tame Inflation With Rate Hike (April 14): In seven tries, the Trudeau government has not presented even one balanced budget.

We are experiencing high inflation because worldwide productive capacity can’t meet demand. The Bank of Canada is concerned and interest rates are rising appropriately. However, I believe the Liberals undermine the BOC’s efforts by running deficits.

Canada’s growth rate is abysmal and behind virtually every other country. Governments enable growth by creating environments conducive to investment, not competing with the private sector for capital. In the budget, I see no viable plan to deal with growth, defence or housing, where there will likely be more upward pressure on prices.

The longer one refuses to become fiscally responsible, the more painful the consequences will be. Government can’t continuously spend next year’s income today.

Joel Cohen FCPA, Hamilton

Re Multi-property Owners Hold Nearly 30% Of Homes In B.C., Ontario (Report on Business, April 13): So the reason that young families can’t afford homes is not because of lack of supply, as the government loves to tell us, but owing to the greed of all ages who have listened to the siren song of investment gurus.

They were told that rising home prices and cheap interest rates lead to great investment opportunities, and they helped turn housing into a commodity. Everything has a cost: The next generation will be indentured servants, working much of life to pay off a single mortgage while others attribute their wealth to great business sense – and wash their hands of responsibility.

Tom Suhadolc Grimsby, Ont.

Re No Politician Actually Wants To Cut House Prices (April 13): There is one point that is often overlooked in discussing housing red tape created by municipalities: If developers submitted plans within allowed zoning rules, they would get swift approval.

However, like a development near me, the builder wants a 12-storey, 270-unit condo, whereas zoning permits a six- to eight-storey building of half the density. If greedy developers were not pushing the envelope on every project, approval processes would be a lot quicker.

By the way, now my neighbourhood is up in arms and being accused of NIMBYism. How ironic.

Michael Marmoreo Toronto

We can have affordable housing with supply roughly equal to demand. We can have quasi-unlimited immigration. We can have responsible development with due regard for the environment, farmland and interests of existing residents.

But we can’t have all three. Pick two, and understand that they would come at the expense of the third.

Tom Martin New Tecumseth, Ont.

Drive my car

Re An Expensive Way To Lower Emissions (Editorial, April 12): The Globe and Mail’s editorial compares electric vehicle subsidies to an equivalent carbon tax, calling it inefficient. But if efficiency is measured by the speed at which incentives increase Canada’s EV ownership (witness the Norway example cited), then they would actually help decrease emissions from one of the largest emitting sectors.

This, then, is a very efficient way to respond to the climate emergency versus laissez-faire measures with a comparatively low carbon tax. Consider also that per-tonne subsidies provided to the oil and gas sector, auto manufacturers and the upkeep of highways and urban sprawl still dwarf various EV incentives.

David Thomson Vernon, B.C.

We should carefully consider the full costs of electric vehicles and charging networks.

Canada’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan plainly states that “unlike light-duty [zero-emission vehicles], significant innovation is required to enable the broad-scale adoption of zero-emission [medium and heavy-duty vehicles].” Talk about burying the lede.

This is a significant recognition of the limited ability of battery electric vehicles. Is it really worth investing this much in a technology that looks to be a dead end? I am not convinced, although I think I will get a small, cheap one for errands in the city where a bike does not work.

Alex Cameron Toronto

Re Your Car Shouldn’t Get A Subsidy (Editorial, April 5): My 20-year-old son is an apprentice carpenter and, because of necessity, drives a 14-year-old truck. He cannot choose to “save money by driving less, or driving more efficiently, or not driving at all” and still make a living.

There are no reasonable, economic, non-fossil-fuel-based transportation solutions available to anyone who needs to travel with tools and equipment. Access to inexpensive energy is a ticket to prosperity for many, and politicians forget that at their peril. Expensive energy has an outsized impact on those who can least afford it.

Research and innovation seem to be the only solutions that will curb carbon emissions at scale – and preserve our social fabric.

Chris Clark Edmonton

Financial aid

Re Laurentian Didn’t Seek Government Financial Help: Report (April 14): Laurentian University started as a small, bilingual, mostly undergraduate university with a mandate to serve Northern Ontario, especially First Nations students. Then administrators had visions of joining the league of big universities by building big buildings and filling them with students in new programs.

It didn’t work. To clear up the mess, tens of millions in public money was spent on fees for lawyers and consultants.

The end result? Laurentian’s reputation irreparably damaged; faculty and staff let go; careers destroyed; students left scrambling to finish degrees.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

Ontario taxpayers are right to wonder how a university could become insolvent and file for creditor protection.

Sudbury taxpayers wonder how Dominic Giroux, Laurentian University’s president from 2009 to 2017 when deficits were piling up, is now the CEO of Health Sciences North. Can a hospital also go bankrupt?

Chuck Jacobs Sudbury

Musical life

Re Peers Tell Stories Of An Unforgettable Conductor, Mentor And Visionary (April 9): For the many years that Boris Brott conducted the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra, Friedrich Nietzsche’s celebrated quote – “without music, life would be a mistake” – appeared as a masthead for concert programs.

Might Nietzsche’s sentiment be rephrased? “Without Boris, music would be a mistake.”

Douglas Martin Hamilton

I taught at the City College of the City University of New York from 1965 to 1968. One spring weekend, a student-faculty softball game was organized in Central Park.

While we were playing, a stranger approached and asked if he could join us. He introduced himself as Boris Brott.

Unfortunately, I have no recollection of how well he played.

Michael Copeland Professor emeritus, economics, York University; Toronto

