Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Who’s to blame?

Re Trump To Freeze WHO Funding For ‘Mismanaging’ Handling Of Crisis (April 15): How sad to see the United States once again using its economic power to weaken, rather than strengthen, our global institutions. The position that those who do something “wrong” should get punished rarely leads to needed change. I believe Donald Trump’s proposed review is likely to turn into a witch hunt intended to further bully the World Health Organization.

The President’s actions seem to be an act of petty retaliation aimed at deflecting blame. In this situation, a wise leader might use economic leverage to contribute to institutional improvement or, alternatively, to redirect funding to public health organizations they believe to be effective. Accompanying this would be a humble commitment to respect and honour expert advice in future.

However, I suppose this expectation is naive. Like all seriously flawed and frightened people, the President once again looks to be demonstrating his preference to blame others and to bully. How sad for the world.

Barbara Decker Pierce Calgary

Action plan

Re Warnings From Pandemic Playbook Trigger Questions About Preparedness (April 9) and How To Be Ready For The Next Pandemic (Editorial, April 11): Why are people shocked that the Harper and Trudeau governments failed to act on the 2004 Liberal government report on preparing for future pandemics?

Since the days of Pierre Trudeau, governments tend to focus on winning the next election rather than doing what is right for the country. There are only so many tax dollars available to spend on gazebos in ridings north of Toronto, or boutique programs such as sports equipment for middle-class kids.

As soon as an election is over, government often polls like crazy to see which issues will get votes and which are already losers in the next election. I’ve found the years spent waiting for the legalization of pot and gay rights to be prime examples. So, in the minds of those in the Prime Minister’s Office, why spend precious dollars on pandemic preparedness when it might not even happen during the life of the government? If it doesn’t happen, it won’t be worth any votes.

Now Canadians are dying needlessly, and magically the government of the day seems to care.

John Pritchard Parksville, B.C.

We are now painfully aware that the government was not prepared for COVID-19, despite a substantial 2006 report by Canadian authorities in this domain. What has happened in 2020 seems to be a massive failure of public policy. But it would be too easy to simply blame government.

Governments almost always have overloaded agendas. Getting on to it is not like tuning a radio receiver to the transmitter, but rather the other way around. A federal-provincial committee, a citizen, a lobbyist or a bureaucrat should follow “Slater’s rule” (named after Robert Slater, former senior assistant deputy minister at Environment Canada): no more than three main messages, each with no more than three sub-points.

The 2006 Canadian Pandemic Plan is a massive document. It opens with nine pages that name its contributors. Without them, of course, there would not be a plan, but that is not an effective way to open communication with any audience except the contributors. How often in the years since 2006 have bureaucrats or academics raised this matter with government?

Ministers now are likely to put this issue on their agenda for a year or two. But history suggests that the next pandemic will arrive later than that. What are Canada’s public health people going to do in, say, two years from now?

John Hollins PhD; Gloucester, Ont.

In 2006, I found research in the peer-reviewed Journal of the Royal Society Interface which modelled the effectiveness of community-based measures in mitigating an influenza pandemic. Given that the 2006 federal report on pandemic preparedness questioned the effectiveness of community-based measures, including the closure of schools and businesses, I was concerned that Canada was overlooking critical tools needed to respond to a severe pandemic.

Two years later, another report on this topic was published in the Canadian Journal of Infectious Diseases and Medical Microbiology. As I suspected, it found that community-based measures could “drastically reduce the burden of a pandemic in Canada.”

While no one could have predicted COVID-19, I am glad that researchers had the foresight to study and confirm the vital role these public health measures play in “flattening the curve” and saving lives.

Michael Barnes Ottawa

I couldn’t agree less.

The Globe’s editorial suggests a federal Office of Pandemic Preparedness. A bean-counter’s paradise: Busily collating the figures from every province, territory, city, town, village and hamlet of personal protective equipment and respirators and the age thereof; the supervision of timely release and distribution of these supplies before expiry; the acquisition and distribution (through multiple levels of government, each, of course, with its own Office of Pandemic Preparedness) of new supplies, but only after the calculation of the amount each entity should maintain in accordance with population, responsibility and governing power. Etc., etc., etc.

It would require a computer system of at least the same complexity as the Phoenix pay system, and we know how that is still turning out. All this effort would be in preparation for a calamity “that may never happen.” This is idiocy to me.

I believe the calamities staring us in the face are climate-related, and surely going to happen if we don’t get the lead out. Environmental devastation, mass starvation and migration, economic chaos and political opportunism, unless mitigated globally, will likely make COVID-19 look like a picnic.

Be prepared.

Isobel Raven Toronto

Governments, with decidedly short-term attention spans, often fail to discern the difference between line-item expenses and investments.

It is very easy, in the absence of identifiable need, to be lulled into a false sense of security and decide that what was once an investment in preparedness can become an expense to be eliminated or reduced under the guise of fiscal probity. Pandemic preparedness should be an investment, not an expense.

The lesson of COVID-19 should be that governments must be prepared to recognize that the return on this investment, while unpredictable, will be inestimably positive at the point when the need is realized.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Hairy styles

Re I Go To A Hair Stylist, But Now All The Salons Are Closed. What Can I Do? (April 14): Perhaps one of the consequences of COVID-19 disruptions will be my son and grandsons eventually wearing their hair in styles similar to what I wore in the 1960s: shoulder-length, ponytails, afro, mop-top. I can’t wait to hang their new photos next to the old ones of me that they have always laughed at.

Ray Arnold Richmond, B.C.

