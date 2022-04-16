Police stand guard as demonstrators take part in a protest against the surge in prices and shortage of fuel and other essential commodities near the parliament building in Colombo on April 7, 2022.ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP/Getty Images

Another way?

Re Ukraine Lists Priorities In Military Aid As Kyiv Prepares For Land Battle In East (April 14): I have been listening again to the 2016 Massey Lectures by Jennifer Welsh, Canada 150 Research Chair in global governance and security and director of the Centre for International Peace and Security Studies at McGill University.

The series was titled “The Return of History,” a response to the thesis of Francis Fukuyama’s “end of history” and the triumph of liberal democracy. It seems that she was remarkably prescient.

One wonders if the trajectory that we have witnessed since 1989, and the evolving dynamics leading to the conflict in Ukraine today, might have been different if more thought had been put into alternative processes for the West.

Carol Dixon Ottawa

Front of mind

Re Afghan Embassy Guards Plead With Canada: ‘Don’t Forget Us’ (April 13): I shudder each time I read about the plight of Afghans attempting to come to Canada, and the overwhelming bureaucracy that seems impenetrable.

Thanks to The Globe and Mail for its reporting efforts that help prod our leaders to make greater efforts rather than, perhaps, sweep the whole sorry mess under the carpet.

Tony Hooper Toronto

Growth phase

Re Seeing The Forest For The Trees (Opinion, April 9): Indeed our forests should be sustainable and support a number of industries, as they have been through forest management in Europe and the United States. But a managed forest, even one that is not a monoculture, is not wilderness.

Wilderness supports a vast network of animal, insect, bird and plant life. Protesters at Fairy Creek know that. Even a well-managed forest does not provide this sort of understory.

When I worry about declining standards of living for future generations, the thing I worry about is access to genuine wilderness. It’s difficult to imagine there will be any left.

Patty Benjamin Victoria

“Can we please agree that some forest harvest is okay?” We are talking about 1,000-year old cedars. The answer should be a resounding no.

Ever since Europeans arrived here, they have harvested trees. The forests were immense and the best trees for harvesting were hundreds of years old, some well over a thousand years. As with other seemingly endless resources such as the buffalo, the passenger pigeon and the great auk, forests were swept clean from the face of the land. Few remnants remain.

Trees can be planted for later harvest; most modern lumber is from these regenerated woodlands. But they are not the aged giants of Canada’s temperate rain forests. Those will not regenerate, even if we could wait 1,000 years.

To justify cutting down trees that can never be replaced is neither balance nor conservation, but a slowdown in the decimation of our rain forests on their way to extinction.

David Kister Kingston

When a farmer has sown a crop and tended it, then eventually reaps it, he may call it a harvest. Wild species, be they trees or salmon, are not harvested. They are seized and extracted.

A readiness to sacrifice old growth to encourage younger trees sounds like tending a crop. One of the lessons from First Nations, and anyone aware of the emerging global environmental crisis, is the importance of participating in natural cycles, rather than promoting human dominance.

Larry MacDonald Victoria

“Why don’t Canadians believe that those who write prescriptions for forest harvest act in the best interest of the forest?” It’s true that foresters strive to “make sure forests grow.” However, growing trees to optimize timber production has little to do with maintaining a forest’s ecological values and services.

In British Columbia, forest policy continues to ensure that harvesting timber trumps everything, a finding confirmed by a recent Old Growth Strategic Review commissioned and supported by the provincial government. All is not well in our forests, with dying young trees, dwindling wildlife, declining water quality, poor flood control and lack of climate resilience.

Forest professionals should have a responsibility to Canadians, and the world, to change our forest management paradigm and put ecosystem health and carbon storage first. Then we may believe that foresters are acting in the forest’s best interest.

David Daust, RPF, and Karen Price, PhD Smithers, B.C.

Democracy now

Re A Divided Republic (Opinion, April 9): Commenting on the French electoral system, columnist Konrad Yakabuski says that people are often forced to choose the least bad option in the second round of voting. In my almost 50 years of voting experience, I have found that choosing the least bad option is my most often-used strategy.

Jim Duholke North Vancouver

Re Uprisings In Pakistan And Sri Lanka Are No South Asian Spring (Opinion, April 9): Pakistan is not the gold standard for democratic process. So I was pleasantly surprised to see democracy at work when, following a vote of no confidence, Imran Khan was removed from office amid soaring inflation and political instability.

Canada is portrayed as a country where democracy is not just a word, but a way of life. And yet we have seen prime ministers, past and present, remain in power while proroguing parliament and abusing process.

Ashok Sajnani Toronto

Burn it down

Re On Housing, Canada Is All Talk, No Action (Editorial, April 9): Why are we wasting time and energy on a repetitive discussion leading nowhere? Let’s make pyres of all zoning bylaws in front of our city halls, set them on fire and dance and sing all night.

We are entering a postindustrial society where there should be no place for zoning in urban planning. Let’s focus on building 15-minute communities. A five-storey height should be deemed a right, and a minimum five-storey height should be mandatory along public transit corridors.

Zoning should be a crime against civilization. Let’s get rid of it.

Vladimir Matus Toronto

Support local

Re We Want To Have Fun. But Can We Afford To? (Arts & Pursuits, April 9): A lot of smaller entertainment businesses have raised prices to pay off loans taken out during the pandemic, in hopes of continuing to serve the public.

With the cost of inflation, by all means we should keep an eye on our budgets.

But as a concert and festival production worker with more than two years of financial instability, I would hope that support for local arts and entertainment continues to hold value for some people.

Emmett Stowe Montreal

