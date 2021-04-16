Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes his way back to his office after a news conference at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on April 7, 2021. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Justice defined

Re Meng Deal May Not Free Spavor, Kovrig, Expert Says (April 12): A debate about whether the Chinese judicial system is legitimate seems somewhat fruitless.

Under Senator Yuen Pau Woo’s narrow definition, it is legitimate because it is China’s system of justice, while to Senator Leo Housakos it is not, because it lacks any connection with the concept of justice as we understand it. In a sense both are right, but neither view is likely to speed up the return of the hostages taken by China.

Perhaps Mr. Woo was only trying to be polite, sparing us from the reality that some sort of Canadian obeisance is likely required before China would release Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. It has been clear for some time that he is right, even if it is a decidedly odd message for a Canadian senator to deliver.

Sadly for the senator, the price of obeisance is likely to be the very relationship he seeks to preserve.

W.P.D. Elcock Ottawa

The police

Re Review Urges Culture Shift In Toronto Police After Failures In Investigating McArthur Murders (April 14): The Epstein report is a significant study, as are its many recommendations. While it pinpoints many police oversights, misstatements and investigatory errors that many of us in the community have known about for some time, it also presents a high bar for reform which would require a huge cultural shift and systemic changes in policing.

As reporter Justin Ling notes, we’ve seen such recommendations before in the 1981 report into the Toronto bathhouse raids. Forty years later, those recommendations are still not effectively in place. The latest 151 recommendations won’t change the system or police culture overnight.

It’s going to be a long haul. It will also require more than a bit of culture shift in the LGBTQ community. Many of us have been wary of police for decades. After the events studied in this report, distrust is very understandable.

James Dubro Toronto

Accounting accountability

Re Canada’s Accounting-firm Problem Child Remains A Mystery (Report on Business, April 13): Company shareholders assume that information provided before an annual general meeting is accurate, and vote accordingly. There is, however, little choice regarding the accounting firm behind an audit, and it is usually one of the Big Four. I have always assumed they are professional and accurate under the umbrella of the Canadian Public Accountability Board.

The mystery around this lack of transparency at the CPAB flies in the face of investor rights. Why call it a “public accountability board” when the results are in fact private?

Janet Henri Chelsea, Que.

As a small investor, I would rather be told about which types of companies, and where they operate, that are the subjects of unsatisfactory audits.

As David Milstead reports, one of the main reasons for deficiencies was overreliance on information from management. This may be due to a lack of co-operation, but I suspect it may be due to the nature and location of company operations. It is likely more difficult to audit operations in, say, Central Asia, China or remote mines than a manufacturing company down the street. Language would be a factor, plus any local tolerance of imprecise data.

Auditors change; accounting standards change. But if the source material is unavailable, hidden or corrupted, unsatisfactory audits will likely result.

John Evans Toronto

Keep in mind

Re Barrick, Papua New Guinea sign gold deal (Report on Business, April 10): In the late 1960s, I worked for the Australian land resource survey on the Fly River, one of the largest in Oceania. The watershed was pristine and productive for the thousands of local inhabitants.

Later Canada’s Inmet Mining and Australia’s BHP, among other partners, commenced mining in the upper river and a tributary. The Ok Tedi mine and a large tailings pond dam were constructed. The dam eventually failed, sending millions of tons of toxic mine waste into the river system for decades and killing it.

Tailings are the Achilles tendon of mining and Canadian companies have caused similar fiascos at home and abroad, as in Tanzania, Kenya and Philippines. The photo accompanying this article gives me little confidence.

Patrick Duffy North Vancouver

Disconnect

Re Infrastructure Bank To Finance $1.7-billion Power Line Across Lake Erie (Report on Business, April 14): The Lake Erie Connector is the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s second clean power transaction. Was its first one this bad?

Charlene Brown Victoria

I don’t understand why the Canada Infrastructure Bank claims the Lake Erie Connector as one of its “clean power” investments, when the line will likely result in a net import into Ontario for 10 years of dirtier electricity from the United States. The assumption seems to be that net imports would require less gas-generated electricity in Ontario, despite greater use of carbon-generated electricity elsewhere.

It is also disappointing to me that St. John’s-based Fortis, another province’s energy company, is technically involved in such a project when the CIB has not come forward with much new investment in inter-provincial clean power-sharing.

Dale Taylor Richmond Hill, Ont.

Old as time

Re Horgan Predicts Tough Times For B.C. Forest Sector As Protests Continue (April 9): Someday soon, old-growth logging in British Columbia will come to an end due to urgent policy decisions to stop it – or because the forests are all gone.

Resolutions have been passed to stop old-growth logging in Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Powell River, Port Moody and Victoria. Support is building for the Fairy Creek forest defenders near Port Renfrew. The estimated annual destruction of more than 140,000 hectares of B.C. old-growth is beyond my comprehension.

Last fall’s Old Growth Strategic Review recommended immediate action to defer logging in areas with significant old-growth trees. A thriving forestry industry could work exclusively in the vast expanses of second and third-growth areas.

John Horgan should commit proper funding to support old-growth forest protection in the upcoming budget. We should also protect employment by ending the maddening practice of exporting logs for processing halfway around the world.

Anne Hansen Victoria

Introducing…

Re Ontario’s Pandemic Strategy: Wait For Catastrophe, Then Enact Preventive Measures (April 14): I’m waiting for one of Ontario’s automakers to announce the launch of a new model. The Ford Fiasco will have just three gears: park, reverse and neutral. Other features include multiple emergency brakes, none of which actually work.

Rob Maxwell Toronto

