John MacNeil Elementary School in Dartmouth, N.S., on Jan. 13.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

On or off?

Re Ottawa Public School-board Trustees Vote To Reinstate Mask Mandate (April 14): Students in Ontario are just starting to get comfortable with their friends again, and excited to see their faces, after a long two years. As usual, government and school boards want to make decisions on behalf of students without any of their input. Students aren’t idiots.

Children are most likely at low risk for COVID-19. So why mask them before masking workplaces and corporate offices? Students are constantly given the short end of the stick throughout this pandemic, and that’s not right.

Have these people thought about how these decisions, from school closures to mandating masks, affect students’ mental health? I don’t think so. That is why they continue to use us as an easy way out of fighting the pandemic, instead of thinking about more efficient strategies.

I dream of a day where people in charge start to get the input of people they are actually affecting.

Ali Issa Ottawa

Re Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Warns Of Coming Surge In ICU Admissions (April 12): “Despite his grim predictions, Dr. Moore offered few new moves to combat the virus’s march.” Sadly, this is not a Monty Python skit.

Last week, more than 100,000 unmasked Blue Jays, Raptors and Leafs fans gathered in stadiums to cheer on their teams. Kieran Moore is “strongly recommending” groups like those 100,000 people should wear masks inside.

Meanwhile, the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table suggests that COVID-19 infections are “at more than 100,000 new cases a day.” No, not a skit; rather, a tragic comedy.

Michael Tukatsch Toronto

Raise the roof

Re BoC’s Rate Hike Expected To Slow Hot Housing Market (Report on Business, April 14): Government should look at Rolex watches as an example of what happens when global buyers are artificially blocked from what should be a free marketplace.

Over the past several years, Rolex stopped foreign buyers from purchasing its products through a long-established global network of authorized dealers. The result: A secondary marketplace has evolved, with prices for new Rolex watches at 50 to 100 per cent above published retail prices. Only privileged, well-connected people can access new Rolex watches.

The same would happen to Canadian housing if government artificially attempts to constrain the marketplace. Prices would sky rocket. Huge money would still flow, albeit through back doors.

Henry Tenby Vancouver

Re New First-time Home Buyers’ Account Looks To Be Flexible And Sensible (Report on Business, April 12): I wonder how the government will determine whether a withdrawal from a Tax-Free First Home Savings Account is being used to purchase a house or, for that matter, how it will determine criteria for opening an account?

Given government’s apparent inability to prevent fraud with respect to so many programs, I expect that many will use the account to contribute an extra $40,000 to their RRSPs while deducting $8,000 a year from their taxable income.

Richard Austin Toronto

Return to sender

Re Doug Ford’s Gift-giving Bonanza Has Begun (Opinion, April 9): Thanks to Ontario taxpayers, I have received a cheque for $340. This cancellation of licence-plate sticker fees removes $1.1-billion in annual revenues.

Surely this is money which could have been spent on underfunded services such as health care and public education. How can the government not need more revenue when it is forging ahead to build Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass?

Who benefits from this reimbursement? Those who are well enough off to afford a car. If one can afford two cars, one will receive twice as much money.

How can this government be so short-sighted as to promote making it easier to drive? Aren’t climate change and fossil fuels huge issues for the planet?

I plan to give my $340 to a local public school and ask that the money be used for special education needs.

Janette Johnston Cobourg, Ont.

Old growth

Re The Liberals Are Clueless About Growth (Opinion, April 9): Columnist Andrew Coyne argues that raising our anemic growth rate is the only way to afford the astronomical costs of looking after baby boomers in their “dotage.” Actually, it’s not the only way, and even the word “dotage” reinforces tired stereotypes.

As a nation, I believe we face huge costs related to aging because our policy interventions have been narrow and simplistic. The age-old equation goes like this: old age equals beds. There is no doubt an aging population requires a strong health care system, as well as more nurses and personal care workers. But equally important, we should have more effective solutions than routine institutionalization.

Practical assistance such as food shopping and transportation, support for family caregivers, home care and opportunities for social connection are major contributors to health and well-being for older Canadians. The “astronomical costs” of population aging are due mainly to our own astronomically inadequate responses.

Sherri Torjman Former vice-president, Caledon Institute of Social Policy; Toronto

Rain cheque

Re Prince Charles And Camilla Will Visit Canada In May For Three-day Royal Tour (April 12): Those two should just stay home. The money that would have to be spent protecting and ferrying them around on a visit would be better spent helping Ukrainians or other worthwhile causes.

Mary Birch London, Ont.

I can see clearly now

Re Radio Crew Stays At Home While Blue Jays Hit The Road (Sports, April 12): I am reminded of play-by-play broadcasts on CKEY radio by Joe Crysdale, who called away games played by the Toronto Maple Leafs baseball team.

There were no television monitors in those days, just a ticker tape indicating the at-bats. Mr. Crysdale recreated the games masterfully: Listeners could hear the crack of the bat, the peanut vendors and crowd noise. I felt like I was at the game!

Peter Strachan Mississauga

In the 1950s, I used to listen to the CKEY radio broadcast of the Toronto Maple Leafs baseball team late at night, under the bedcovers, on my transistor radio. The play-by-play of out-of-town games was reconstructed by Joe Crysdale based only on telex reports from the ballpark.

He enhanced the call by using his imagination and adding from a selection of sound effects chosen to match the play: a crowd roar, a crack of the bat. In addition, they played general crowd noise as background on an eight-minute loop. Every eight minutes, a distinct voice could be heard above the murmur asking, “Who?”

Bruce Amos Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com