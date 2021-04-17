Open this photo in gallery People wear face masks as they walk in a park in Montreal on April 4, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

In truth

Re When Health Messages Sound Like Klingon, People Tune Out (Opinion, April 10): In The Great Influenza, John Barry’s book about the 1918 Spanish flu, the author concludes that the biggest problem presented by a pandemic lies in the relationship between governments and the truth.

Part of that relationship requires political leaders to understand the truth and be able to handle it. Political leadership, he explains, is the weakness in any plan, and those who occupy positions of authority must retain public trust.

As columnist Elizabeth Renzetti points out, the messaging in Canada completely undermines public trust with tragic consequences. Perhaps a history lesson is in order.

Suzette Blom Toronto

Canada vs. the U.S.

Re The COVID-19 Tables Have Turned For Canada (Opinion, April 10): Congratulations to columnist Robyn Urback for her heretical perspective.

As a recently retired family physician with hospital, emergency room, obstetrical, as well as office experience, I would say that bed shortages and ridiculously long wait times have been a problem for the almost 40 years I was in practice.

Most politicians refuse to look at changes to our health care system while promoting that, in general, we do better than the United States. This is indeed a minor achievement. Many Canadians seem to be okay with this second-last position – at least we aren’t last.

Many European nations are coping better than Canada with a far-worse third wave, due to not always running at full capacity and having some flexibility in their systems. Canadians deserve and should demand better.

David Barker Whitby, Ont.

As we wring our hands over new outbreaks and strains on our health care system, we seem to have forgotten that our entire system has been stressed for 25 years now. I am a retired health care professional with a hospital background, who frequently witnessed full ICUs year-round and hospitals paralyzed every flu season.

Meanwhile, the United States is vaccinating three million people a day and finishing immunizations in the prescribed period. At that rate, about 12 days would finish the jab job here, if only there were enough vaccines.

That Canada is clamping down again is necessary, but at the same time I believe it was preventable. What is shameful to me is that our health care system and this government have failed us. We should have a thorough evaluation of everything good and bad when things normalize.

But our health care workers – they do their best, always.

Sam Kucey Carp, Ont.

It is disquieting that, during a pandemic, we are spending so much time comparing our situation with the United States. When will this useless comparison ever cease? I do not see the need for humiliation. Has that ever improved a situation?

While our health care system is far from perfect, we should be fortunate to have it. What is especially gratifying is the underlying principle that the majority of Canadians can access it.

What we should have more of is gratitude for vaccine discovery, hope for future economic recovery, co-operation with transmission guidelines and appreciation for all the people who make our lives function during this tough time.

I for one could not be more thankful to be Canadian.

Carol Victor Burlington, Ont.

Two years ago, I spent 25 days in hospital due to an operation gone wrong and an infection. I walked out of the hospital eventually. I did not walk out bankrupt as I would have in the United States.

This is why the Canadian way should be sacred.

Craig Proulx Fredericton

More enforcement

Re In The Line Of Fire (Opinion, April 10): Contributor Ken Hansen recommends that “to send an unambiguous message to any officer who is found guilty of such a breach of trust [i.e. sexual misconduct], the Canadian Armed Forces should formalize a policy that any offenders will have their meritorious-service decorations rescinded.” I couldn’t imagine a more tepid consequence.

An appropriate sanction for a CAF member attacking a colleague would be to dismiss them from the service. Perhaps only the risk of being fired would get their full attention.

Peter Black Ottawa

Zero faith

Re What Does ‘Net Zero Emissions’ Even Mean? Without Set Standards, It’s Hard To Tell (Report on Business, April 10): While the recent multitude of “net zero” announcements should bring hope, I have “net zero” faith in these promises.

I think skepticism of any promise allotted such a large timeline is warranted; how do we ensure these corporations are on track? To reach such important goals, we should have immediate action ensured through shorter timelines and smaller ongoing goals.

Wildly variable accounting standards only increase my skepticism. A governing body enforcing a universal standard seems necessary, but I’m afraid the government (my champions of empty climate promises) cannot be trusted with the assignment.

When will politicians and industry leaders realize the urgency of the climate crisis? The time for action would have been 30 years ago, and certainly not 30 years from now.

Lucas Eckert Kingston

Give me a sign

Re Is This Where The Soul Lives? (Opinion, April 10): Robert White’s idea that human life is in the functioning brain is not wrong, but it seems confused.

If, in a disembodied brain kept functioning by a machine, we could detect the thought that “the cat is on the mat,” it does not follow that a cat is being observed nor being remembered; nor that a mistaken observation of a cat is occurring; nor that a mistaken memory of a cat is occurring.

If nothing follows from such a brain event, it seems no more helpful in determining death than a radio signal from deep space for determining if the civilization that sent it still exists.

Graham Brown Waterloo, Ont.

Surely it is up to the person, living in the body that is severely disabled, to determine whether life is worth living, or not.

Carol Watson London, Ont.

Drilling down

Re The Pandemic’s Place In The History Of Healing (Opinion, April 10): A museum piece, a foot-powered dentist’s drill, caught contributor Lawrence Scanlan’s attention. I note that there are people still alive today who have been subjected to the exquisite tortures of such devices.

In the New Zealand of the 1950s, the theory was preventive: If every tooth were drilled and filled, the incidence of cavities would decline. My schoolmates and I suffered the foot-pedalled, unanesthetized depredations of nomadic dental nurses whose mandate was to leave no tooth unfilled.

Raymond Goldie Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com